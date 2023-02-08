A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target ‘simply no longer achievable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target ‘simply no longer achievable’

Perthshire MSP warns more lives will be lost as timetable slips further.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 8 2023, 3.51pm Updated: February 8 2023, 5.29pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

The long-promised upgrade to the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been delayed again.

SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth confirmed the target to complete the project within the next three years was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressure.

She announced a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile route when the came into power more than 15 years ago.

Campaigners have been inundating the Scottish Government with demands to upgrade the A9 after more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022.

Jenny Gilruth announced more delays during a statement in parliament. Image: Chris Sumner

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, Ms Gilruth said: “Progress has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic. The UK economic climate has been extremely volatile in recent times.

“The original completion date for the dualling of the A9 was scheduled to be 2025. That timescale is simply no longer achievable.

“I will set out a revised timescale as soon as possible. It is true that the target date originally set was always an ambitious challenge.”

Fergus Ewing wins ‘hat’ bet

Former SNP government minister Fergus Ewing previously said he would eat his hat if his party met the 2025 deadline.

He says locals are owed an apology for the delays.

In November, a bereaved Dunkeld mum who lost her son in a road accident abroad said she dreads the news of deaths on the A9.

Murdo Fraser MSP.
Murdo Fraser criticised the delays. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Perthshire Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said Ms Gilruth’s statement was full of “empty words” and further bad news for drivers.

He said: “Today we might have hoped for some positive news, some detail on a timetable for long-delayed completion. Instead, all we have is more bad news, with a further delay to the Tomatin-Moy stretch.

“The minister could tell us nothing about progress or a timetable for completing the remaining sections, no details, no timescales, no hope, just empty words repeated over and over about an unwavering commitment.

“More people will die this year, and next, and the one after, as this SNP promise is not delivered.”

