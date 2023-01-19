Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing ‘will eat his hat’ if A9 is dualled as promised by 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing ‘will eat his hat’ if A9 is dualled as promised by 2025

By Rachel Amery
January 19 2023, 4.55pm
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.

A former SNP government minister claimed he will eat his hat if Nicola Sturgeon meets the deadline to fully upgrade the A9 Perth-Inverness road.

Fergus Ewing said colleagues in the government owe an apology for how long it has taken to dual the notorious road.

Government agency Transport Scotland still lists the road for completion by 2025 on its website, despite only two of 11 sections dualled so far.

In Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Ewing said the government will not achieve this target date and they need to come clean with the public on this.

Highlanders need an apology

He said: “Even now the Transport Scotland website says the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness will be completed by 2025.

“If that happens I will go out and purchase a hat to eat it.”

He asked: “Do we not owe an apology to the people of the Highlands and Scotland?”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson told Mr Ewing the coronavirus pandemic and inflation has “significantly” impacted the dualling programme.

The debate in parliament focused on the section between the Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing.

Thirteen people died in crashes on the road in 2022 and almost 4,000 people signed a petition to push the government to speed up with the dualling plans.

Perthshire Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser demanded finalised design for this section of the road will be published.

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife

Mr Matheson said this section is particularly “challenging” but they were working closely with the community in Dunkeld and Birnam to make sure it was done right.

The transport secretary said: “An announcement on a preferred route is to be made in the coming months, and then the preferred option will be further refined, developed and assessed before commencement.”

Speaking after the debate Mr Fraser said: “It is obvious the actual construction on this part of the A9 will be years away.

“It shows the depth of feeling, and frustration, on a lack of clarity on dualling when the SNP’s Fergus Ewing MSP tells the cabinet secretary he will buy a hat and eat it if the SNP target of completing the whole dualling by 2025 is achieved.

“People have waited long enough for concrete answers on this.”

