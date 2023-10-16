NHS, fishing and rural policy to dominate day two of SNP conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS, fishing and rural policy to dominate day two of SNP conference

First Minister Humza Yousaf convinced SNP members to back his strategy for independence on the first day of party conference.

SNP party members are meeting in Aberdeen to discuss party policy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Day two of SNP conference will move on from the debate over independence strategy and onto policies affecting communities across Scotland – including fishing, rural transport and healthcare.

Ideas being discussed at the P&J Live venue in Aberdeen on Monday include proposed changes to planning rules around mounted domestic wind turbines, allowing them to be installed without residents needing to go through the normal planning process.

We take a look at what happened in day one, and what lies ahead as SNP supporters meet for conference under their new leader for the first time. 

SNP members back ‘flatulence in a trance’ indy strategy

The story of day one was the membership endorsing First Minister Humza Yousaf’s independence strategy.

It says the Scottish Government would be empowered to begin negotiations if the SNP win the majority seats at next year’s General Election.

Delegates rejected a bid by Perthshire MP Pete Wishart to amend the plan to require the party to win the most votes, with Humza Yousaf rallying people to vote against this.

But support was far from universal, with one SNP member describing the proposal as “flatulence in a trance”.

We’ve taken a look at what the SNP’s new strategy means here.

Day two — health, planning, the environment and fishing

Conference attendees are set to spend Monday shaping party policy, with proposals covering issues such as waste water monitoring and rural connectivity

After the Scottish Government u-turned on the introduction of controversial highly protected marine zones, party members are seeking to influence any replacement policy.

The party’s Peterhead Branch has submitted a motion calling for a revised marine protection plan to be informed by those working in the industry, and explore the devolution of decision-making to a local level.

SNP members vote at the party conference in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Delegates will also be asked to back a call for the Scottish Government to improve waste water and environmental monitoring by increasing investment to Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

It comes it was revealed there had been a 30% increase in the number of sewage overflow events, with no monitoring across several areas including Dundee.

The party’s London Branch are also looking for support to call on the Scottish Government to bring forward short and long term proposals to improve rural and island connectivity.

The motion includes a suggestion to create a regional forum to discuss transport links with neighbouring countries including Norway.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn addresses delegates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s Inverness branch have also put forward a plan for a rural new entrants fund, which would establish support to tackle rural population decline by making it easier for young people with affordable finance options for home and land ownership.

Finally, delegates will debate a motion on “protecting the NHS and public services” from any potential privatisation as part of trade agreements set in Westminster.

The SNP autumn conference continues until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

Read more about what’s happening at conference on our politics pages here.

Listen to our SNP conference preview interview with SNP MP Pete Wishart on our politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

