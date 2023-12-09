SNP accuses Carnoustie dental practice of misleading patients over NHS treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP accuses Carnoustie dental practice of misleading patients over NHS treatment

Laws Dental in the Angus town said they were shifting to expensive private care only due to financial losses in the wake of new regulations.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Laws Dental in Carnoustie. Image: Graham Laws.

The SNP claims a Carnoustie dental practice “chose to misinform” patients that they were no longer capable of carrying out treatment on the NHS.

Laws Dental is one of a number of practices to be spoken to by NHS chiefs after saying last month they were shifting to expensive private care only due to “significant” financial losses in the wake of new regulations introduced last month.

Graham Laws, who runs the practice on Brown Street, Graham Laws, insisted he had not “been left with much of a choice”.

He told us in November: “I have been loyal to NHS dentistry for 21 years, but the significant changes enacted recently have pushed me, very reluctantly, in the direction to leave the NHS.

“The service has been severely underfunded for a while now and for the last six months the practice has been making significant losses which, if not addressed, would ultimately lead to closure of the practice and several thousand patients left without dental care.”

SNP public health minister Jenni Minto has disputed this, claiming the Carnoustie practice should still be able to treat patients through the NHS.

But North East Tory MSP Tess White, who quizzed Ms Minto on the row, claimed dentists were being unfairly “castigated” by the government.

SNP public health minister Jenni Minto. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Minto said: “I am aware that a small number of practices appear to have chosen to misinform patients about the NHS dental offer.

“This is something I take very seriously, and I will be asking the director of primary care to write to all NHS board chief executives about this situation and asking them to follow up on any instances of patients being wrongly advised.”

Laws Dental has been contacted for comment.

What are the new rules?

The new rules put in place last month have rejigged payment structures so teams receive increased fees, and also mean patients are no longer penned in for checks up automatically every six months.

That second change has proven particularly controversial – with one Fife dentist warning it could cost lives, as well as hitting practices financially.

And the British Dental Association has questioned whether the regulations will solve staffing shortages across the country.

The profession has been in the grip of a major crisis as it becomes harder for patients to find practices that have not gone private.

In August, a Fife couple said they had been shafted after discovering no practices in the region that carried out treatment on the NHS were accepting new patients.

Tess White MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Tory MSP Ms White said: “These extraordinary accusations by an SNP minister will not help secure the future of NHS dentistry.

“More and more practices are being forced to go private-only to stay in business, waiting lists are getting longer, and a two-tier dental health system is emerging.

“Dentists and staff across Scotland will be shocked by these comments. They need to feel valued as an important part of NHS healthcare, not castigated.”

Charlotte Waite, director of British Dental Association Scotland said: “Many dental practices in Scotland found themselves delivering NHS care at a financial loss.

“We fought to get a more sustainable model in place, but clearly issues remain.”

Conversation