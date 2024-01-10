Scotland’s Crown Office told to ‘come clean’ about role in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland’s Crown Office told to ‘come clean’ about role in the Post Office Horizon scandal

The prosecution service refused to say whether it would conduct an internal review of how it oversaw the miscarriages of justice.

By Alasdair Clark
Post Office Scotland
Thousands are thought to have been falsely accused. Image: Shutterstock

Scotland’s prosecution service has been told to “come clean” about its role in the Post Office Horizon scandal after it admitted no internal review of its role in the miscarriages of justice has been carried out.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it was focused on overturning wrongful convictions.

Unlike in England and Wales where the Post Office acted as a private prosecutor, cases in Scotland were brought by the agency, which prosecutes all crime in the country.

It is believed they oversaw the convictions of around 100 sub-postmasters after discrepancies were flagged by the Post Office’s Horizon accounting software.

Others were not prosecuted to forced to replace the identified shortfalls, including Fife woman Mary Philp.

Ms Philp – who run the post office in Auchtermuchty – died in 2018 before her name was cleared.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain is the head of Scotland's prosecution service.
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain is the head of Scotland’s prosecution service. Image: PA

Pressed by The Courier over whether an internal review into its role had been carried out, COPFS said decisions on a future investigations would come “in due course”.

A spokesman said: “The current focus of the Horizon case review is on addressing the miscarriages of justice.

“COPFS has provided a statement to the public inquiry which details the timeline of awareness we had of issues with the Horizon software, and the action we took to preserve the proper administration of justice.

“We are committed to public understanding of the role of Scotland’s prosecutors in these cases, and will provide information when it is appropriate to do so, respecting the ongoing legal processes.”

Crown Office ‘made aware of issues’ in 2013

It comes after they admitted they were made aware of issues with the Fujitsu-made system, which resulted in almost 1,000 sub-postmasters being convicted of crimes including theft and embezzlement, in 2013.

A spokesperson said: “Retained records demonstrate that COPFS were first made aware of potential problems with the Horizon computer system in May 2013.

“However, we were told by the Post Office at that time that these potential problems did not impact on any of our cases.”

Asked if the Crown Office chose not to look again at the convictions in Scotland relating to Horizon because of assurances from the Post Office and if it felt it had been misled, the service said on Wednesday that it could not provide a response.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay. Image: PA

The ongoing inquiry and appeals against convictions may limit what COPFS is able to disclose publicly.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay MSP said: “The Crown Office was entirely responsible for prosecuting scores of Scots victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

“Innocent men and women were wrongly convicted, and some died without seeing justice.

“SNP ministers must ensure that the Crown comes clean about their role, and fully engage with the public inquiry and with parliament. Silence is not an option.”

Scottish justice secretary Angela Constance told MSPs on Tuesday that the government was exploring the possibility of a pardon scheme.

For those convicted in England and Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new law will be introduced so people wrongly convicted are “swiftly exonerated and compensated”.

This will not apply to Scottish convictions due to the distinct justice system.

Conversation