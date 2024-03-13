Scots Lib Dem leader says he’ll oust SNP as third largest party at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scots Lib Dem leader says he’ll oust SNP as third largest party at Westminster

Alex Cole-Hamilton spoke to The Stooshie ahead of the General Election.

By Alasdair Clark
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party will oust the SNP as the third largest group at Westminster.

In an interview with The Stooshie – The Courier’s politics podcast – Mr Cole-Hamilton also said “fair minded” voters would accept why government is asking energy companies to pay their “fair share”.

He added: “The SNP have claimed that they don’t support that. I don’t understand how they square that with their Green partners.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he thinks the SNP are simply saying what voters want to hear. Image: PA

“The SNP are trying to suggest that the funding settlement is not adequate as it is. I don’t understand how their sums can stack up considering the UK government have priced in this extension to the windfall tax into their financial work.

“How the SNP can square that financial conundrum?

“I regret to say, I rather suspect this is Humza Yousaf telling people in the north east in seats he’s worried about losing what he thinks they want to hear.”

But SNP Caithness, Sutherland & Ross, Lucy Beattie, said it would come as “no surprise” that the Liberal Democrats were defending Westminster policies.

She said: “While the Westminster parties abandon Scotland, the SNP is proud to stand up for Scotland. Here in the North Highlands, for example, we desperately need to ensure our region can access the fiscal and economic levers it needs to grow our prosperity.

“Only a vote for the SNP is vote to stand up for Scotland, defend Scotland’s interests, and offer people the choice of a better future with independence.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton also set out how he believes key seats like North East Fife will help his party oust the SNP as the third largest party in Westminster.

The status affords the leader of party with the third highest number of MPs the right to grill the Prime Minister each week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told The Stooshie that his party would not help a minority Conservative Party into government like they did in 2010.

Alex Cole-Hamilton also discussed:

  • His relationship with UK party leader Ed Davy, and how he can influence the party
  • How voters can back his party to send a message to the UK and Scottish governments
  • His relationship with the Labour Party, and how we works with their MSPs in Holyrood

Listen to our interview with Alex Cole-Hamilton on The Stooshie here.

 

Conversation