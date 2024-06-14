Dundee United superfan Stephen Flynn takes election campaign on the road to Germany

Stephen Flynn is among the Tartan Army faithful cheering on Scotland – as politicians waste no time trying to hitch the election campaign to a party on the streets of Germany.

The SNP Westminster leader – a Dundee United fan – was gutted when Rishi Sunak called an election on July 4, in the middle of Euro 2024.

But he managed to carve out some time in his schedule – and he’s not the only one taking a break from canvassing in the Scottish drizzle.

First Minister John Swinney looked delighted at the change of scene, once he’d swapped his suit and tie for a neatly tucked in Scotland shirt.

The Perthshire politician was seen enjoying the beers, a duty he found time for after meeting Bavarian officials.

He was pictured with Mr Flynn in a city centre pub as the two men take a break from the campaign.

The first minister also caught up with Scotland fan Craig Ferguson, who hit the headlines after walking all the way from Glasgow to Munich.

Mr Swinney’s former political pal Alex Salmond was also in Munich – where he embarked on a hunt for his missing “lucky” John McGinn jersey.

He discovered his luggage had been lost on arrival.

But British Airways managed to reunite him with his treasured jersey.

SNP culture minister Angus Robertson was there to back Scotland despite his dual heritage on his German mother’s side – a background he displayed with eye-catching traditional trousers.

Politicians from all parties played up their support for the national team ahead of Friday evening’s opening fixture.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar gave their own well wishes to the team in Holyrood.

And they all tried to shoehorn political messages into the feel-good Euro 2024 mood.

Mr Swinney took a swipe at Brexit by joking it would be good to see Scotland back in Europe

Mr Sarwar talked up his party’s support for grassroots football.

And Tories said Scots can secure a “victory” no matter what happens by voting for them at the election.

It remains to be seen how many own goals they can all still score before the general election on July 4.