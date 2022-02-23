Highland MP’s plan to end energy price discrimination for off-grid homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Highland MP’s plan to end energy price discrimination for off-grid homes

The UK Government is under renewed pressure to help households hit with the extra costs for living in areas without mains gas.
By Adele Merson
February 23 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 23 2022, 3.25pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Drew Hendry, the MP for Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey wants to see the UK Government deliver "a clear timetable to stop this discrimination once and for all".
Drew Hendry, the MP for Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey wants to see the UK Government deliver "a clear timetable to stop this discrimination once and for all".

The UK Government is under renewed pressure to help households hit with the extra costs for living in areas without mains gas.

SNP MP Drew Hendry set out a proposal at Westminster, calling for the Secretary of State and regulator Ofgem to end geographical energy price discrimination.

The current price cap is based on the assumption that household energy consumption is split 80% gas and 20% electricity – however 17% of households across the UK currently live in an off-gas area.

As a result, off-grid homes are forced to pay three to four times more on their energy bills than the average household as they are not protected by the price cap.

Off grid homes ‘penalised’

Mr Hendry, the MP for Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, wants to see the UK Government deliver a “clear timetable to stop this form of discrimination once and for all”.

Almost two thirds (65%) of homes in rural areas are not within coverage of the gas grid so the situation has a sigificant impact in the north of the country.

Households across the rural north and islands of Scotland are also hit hardest by the energy price cap and suffer disproportionate levels of fuel poverty.

The SNP MP said: “The UK government is failing thousands of families across all four nations of the UK, all because of the area they live in.

“Alongside Ofgem, this UK Tory government have failed to consider the additional cost for households who do not have a main gas supply, despite 17% of households currently living in an off-gas area.”

His proposals were included in an Energy Pricing (Off Gas Grid Households) Bill which he successfully tabled in the Commons on Wednesday.

It will now get its second reading on March 18.

Mr Hendry: continued: “As a result, through no fault of their own, off-grid homes are set to pay energy bills three to four times higher than the average household despite using the same amount of energy. This is simply unacceptable.

“That is why I am bringing forward this Energy Pricing Bill before parliament.

“If introduced, it will force the UK government to work alongside Ofgem to address the issue head on, and set out a clear timetable to stop this form of discrimination once and for all

“Households should not be punished for living in an off-grid area. It is time for the UK government to act.”

Discount on bills

A UK Government spokesman said: “All domestic electricity ​customers, including in Scotland, are entitled to receive a £200 discount on their bills whether they are on or off grid through the Energy Bills Rebate.

“Likewise, off-gas grid homes are also protected by the price cap for the electricity they buy from a licenced energy supplier.

“​In the longer term improving the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings is vital to keeping household energy costs down and reducing carbon emissions, which is why are driving £6bn into making homes more energy efficient over the next ten years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier