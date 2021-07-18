The Open: Brooks Koepka rallies for another high major finish and can’t wait to get to St Andrews

Brooks Koepka feels his best chance at an Open title will come at “my favourite place in the entire world” – The Old Course at St Andrews next year.

The perennial major championship contender did it again, shooting a five-under 65 to end up tied for sixth at Royal St George’s, knowing that his Saturday slump of a two-over 72 cost him the chance to really contend.

“I leave here a little bit frustrated,” he said. “I’m not happy. I would love yesterday back. But you need four solid rounds to compete against majors.

“Sandwich is not my favourite (course) in the rotation. I just really can’t wait for next year.

“St Andrews is my favourite place in the entire world and that will be one I’m really looking forward to.

“Really, you are putting this place up against some of the best courses in the world.

“When you talk about the Open rotation, you’re talking about comparing here with St Andrews, Carnoustie, Portrush, Muirfield, which I really enjoyed in 2013 even though I played terrible.

“It’s kind of tough to compare anywhere to those courses.”

Koepka could even have got closer but for six pars to finish with.

“I’m a little disappointed, it could have been a lot better,” he said. “Yesterday I drove it well but the iron play wasn’t there – and I didn’t make any putts.

“Where the pins were yesterday, if you hit it in certain spots, you were having to hole ten-footers for par. And I just wasn’t holing those.”