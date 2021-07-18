Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

The Open: Brooks Koepka rallies for another high major finish and can’t wait to get to St Andrews

By Steve Scott
July 18 2021, 6.27pm Updated: July 18 2021, 6.27pm
Brooks Koepka says the Old Course is his favourite place.

Brooks Koepka feels his best chance at an Open title will come at “my favourite place in the entire world” – The Old Course at St Andrews next year.

The perennial major championship contender did it again, shooting a five-under 65 to end up tied for sixth at Royal St George’s, knowing that his Saturday slump of a two-over 72 cost him the chance to really contend.

“I leave here a little bit frustrated,” he said. “I’m not happy. I would love yesterday back. But you need four solid rounds to compete against majors.

“Sandwich is not my favourite (course) in the rotation.   I just really can’t wait for next year.

“St Andrews is my favourite place in the entire world and that will be one I’m really looking forward to.

“Really, you are putting this place up against some of the best courses in the world.

“When you talk about the Open rotation, you’re talking about comparing here with St Andrews, Carnoustie, Portrush, Muirfield, which I really enjoyed in 2013 even though I played terrible.

“It’s kind of tough to compare anywhere to those courses.”

Koepka could even have got closer but for six pars to finish with.

“I’m a little disappointed, it could have been a lot better,” he said. “Yesterday I drove it well but the iron play wasn’t there – and I didn’t make any putts.

“Where the pins were yesterday, if you hit it in certain spots, you were having to hole ten-footers for par. And I just wasn’t holing those.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]