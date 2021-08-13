Women’s Scottish Open: Kelsey MacDonald makes progress buoyed by fan support

She’s only allowed a couple of guests and will have to ration them because of Covid restrictions, but Kelsey MacDonald is loving hearing the support at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

It was her mum and auntie on Friday, her sponsor and his daughter on Thursday, and some friends are getting in at the weekend as the Nairn player rode the wind impressively on the way home to a one-under 71, five-under for the tournament and lying fourth.

It’s just having the supportive claps and cheers that matters so much after silence of the last 18 months.

“Even last weekend in Sotogrande, my caddie George’s girlfriend and dad came to watch and having that support, the clapping, gives you some feedback,” she said.

“I have really missed that, so it was great. It’s getting back to at least some normality now after being tough with Covid. Having spectators helps put that `ooomph’ back into events, which is good.”

Five-under more than satisfactory

After her opening four-under 68 Kelsey thought a seven-under total might be hard to crack, but she was perfectly satisfied with five-under, four behind 2018 champion Ariya Jutanugarn.

“I’m delighted to have made more progress today,” she said. “I’d like to think I’ve always been a grinder. I don’t ever want to look back and think `I could have made that cut’. Now I’m wanting to win, so I just want to keep going.”

The draw didn’t quite equalise itself in terms of conditions on Friday morning, with stronger winds than early starts had faced in the first round. The weather was moving in as MacDonald and first groups on Friday came home.

“I birdied 10 yesterday, so it was really disappointing to make a double there today,” she said. “It wasn’t so much an error, but just a bad swing off the tee.

“But I managed to recover, though, and I was delighted about that.”

‘It’ll be another grinding day’

She eagled the 15th downwind for the second time in two days, a 50 degree wedge to four feet doing the trick this time, and followed it with a driver and pitch to a foot at the 17th.

“I just have to keep doing what I have been doing and see how it fares,” she added. “I’ll probably be off a bit later on and it’s going to be another grinding day if it’s windy again.

“But you kind of need the wind round here because you can go pretty low. So the windier the better for me.”

Investment in herself

6️⃣6️⃣✍️ In testing conditions Ariya @jutanugarn posts a superb 66 (-6) & jumps to the top of the @Womens_Scottish leaderboard on -9 👏#RaiseOurGame | #TGWSO pic.twitter.com/3qOdco70FN — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 13, 2021

Kelsey has battled to make her way on the Ladies European Tour. She feels that the investment in herself she’s made will now pay dividends.

“I work with Dave Laffar for swing work in Chelmsford, Nick Soto for putting and short game with Keir McNicoll,” she said. “With Keir being based at Carnoustie, it would obviously be great to get into the Women’s Open next week.

“Obviously I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had. Even more now with Covid as the expenses are so much higher.

“I knew I had to take a caddie, so that’s another big expense. But I know it will be worth it in the end.”