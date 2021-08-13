‘Let it burn’: Anger at decision to let Fife fire smoulder for a week

A local resident who complained about the impact of a week-long fire at a Fife recycling centre said he was told a decision was made to “let it burn”.

A blaze at Bowhill Recycling Centre near Cardenden burned for days, engulfing the local area.

Tom Kinnaird complained to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) by phone to raise concerns about the fire’s impact on local residents.

He was informed a decision was made to “let the fire burn” as it continued to smoulder even after firefighters tried to extinguish it.

The fire service confirmed decision was taken alongside Sepa following a risk assessment which found there was no risk to life or property.

Complaints after Fife recycling centre fire

Tom has now raised concerns about the impact the fire had on the local community and the environment.

One local weather watcher noticed the air quality impact nearby as the embers burned for a week after the blaze took hold.

A time-lapse video by Fife weather enthusiast Graham Smith showed smoke plumes continue to rise for days after the fire started on August 4.

Depending on the wind direction, Graham’s weather-reading equipment detected air quality was poorer in the area during the fire.

Graham said that even with the thunderstorms and rain last week smoke continued to billow from the site.

“It’s quite incredible that it’s burning despite the rainfall.

“I walk past it every morning and didn’t expect it to still be smouldering away after what has been quite a wet week.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a decision was made to classify the fire as “controlled burning”, with no further attempts made to extinguish it.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.52am on Wednesday August 4 to reports of green waste on fire at Bowhill Recycling Facility, Cardenden, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters worked for more than two days continuously to bring the fire under control.”

The spokesperson added: “After a risk assessment was completed showing there was no risk to life or property it was agreed with partner agencies, and the site operator, that the fire would be classified as controlled burning and be allowed to smoulder under supervision in a safe manner.

“Crews left the scene at 9pm on Friday August 6 and will re-attend if requested by the site operator.”

The spokesperson refused to answer questions about any assessment made on the environmental impacts for the local communities.

A spokesperson for Sepa said it was aware of the fire and confirmed an investigation is to be carried out.

They said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and, dependant on the outcome of that investigation, will take any follow up action necessary.

“Anyone who is concerned about a potential pollution incident can report it using our 24-hour pollution reporting service. This can be done through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.“

The Purvis Group did not respond when asked about the size of the waste piles and whether operations at Bowhill Recycling Centre would change as a result of the fire.