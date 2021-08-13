Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Let it burn’: Anger at decision to let Fife fire smoulder for a week

By Alasdair Clark and Scott Milne
August 13 2021, 3.23pm Updated: August 13 2021, 4.00pm

A local resident who complained about the impact of a week-long fire at a Fife recycling centre said he was told a decision was made to “let it burn”.

A blaze at Bowhill Recycling Centre near Cardenden burned for days, engulfing the local area.

Tom Kinnaird complained to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) by phone to raise concerns about the fire’s impact on local residents.

He was informed a decision was made to “let the fire burn” as it continued to smoulder even after firefighters tried to extinguish it.

The fire service confirmed decision was taken alongside Sepa following a risk assessment which found there was no risk to life or property.

Complaints after Fife recycling centre fire

Tom has now raised concerns about the impact the fire had on the local community and the environment.

One local weather watcher noticed the air quality impact nearby as the embers burned for a week after the blaze took hold.

A time-lapse video by Fife weather enthusiast Graham Smith showed smoke plumes continue to rise for days after the fire started on August 4.

The fire burned for several days.
Depending on the wind direction, Graham’s weather-reading equipment detected air quality was poorer in the area during the fire.

Graham said that even with the thunderstorms and rain last week smoke continued to billow from the site.

“It’s quite incredible that it’s burning despite the rainfall.

“I walk past it every morning and didn’t expect it to still be smouldering away after what has been quite a wet week.”

A decision was made to classify the fire as “controlled burning”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a decision was made to classify the fire as “controlled burning”, with no further attempts made to extinguish it.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.52am on Wednesday August 4 to reports of green waste on fire at Bowhill Recycling Facility, Cardenden, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters worked for more than two days continuously to bring the fire under control.”

The spokesperson added: “After a risk assessment was completed showing there was no risk to life or property it was agreed with partner agencies, and the site operator, that the fire would be classified as controlled burning and be allowed to smoulder under supervision in a safe manner.

Plumes of smoke were seen over nearby Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.
“Crews left the scene at 9pm on Friday August 6 and will re-attend if requested by the site operator.”

The spokesperson refused to answer questions about any assessment made on the environmental impacts for the local communities.

A spokesperson for Sepa said it was aware of the fire and confirmed an investigation is to be carried out.

They said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and, dependant on the outcome of that investigation, will take any follow up action necessary.

The fire involved recyclable waste.
“Anyone who is concerned about a potential pollution incident can report it using our 24-hour pollution reporting service. This can be done through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.“

The Purvis Group did not respond when asked about the size of the waste piles and whether operations at Bowhill Recycling Centre would change as a result of the fire.

