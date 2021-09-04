Solheim Cup: Europe’s morning for three point lead as all foursomes go to the 18th

It was fine margins all the way, but unquestionably Europe’s morning on the first day of the Solheim Cup at Inverness as Catriona Matthew’s team found themselves three points ahead.

All four ties in the foursomes went to the final green, but Europe still came away with three wins and an unlikely half for the ideal start to their attempt to retain the cup won at Gleneagles two years ago.

Europe show their real mettle on the 18th

The Americans can point to all their losses being one-down, but it was a real test of nerve on the 18th for both sides and the Europeans had clearly the stronger backbone on the first morning.

The biggest scalp for Europe was a win over the previously unbeaten Korda sisters. They were behind from the fourth and never got back level against Mel Reid and the outstanding Irish debutant Leona Maguire.

Jessica Korda gave them some hope with the big shot of the morning – a chip-in from the back of the green at the long 13th. But that was the sisters’ only win of the entire morning.

World No 1 Nelly looked completely out of sorts and when Jessica missed a makeable 10 footer on the last, Maguire holed out for the point.

Hall and Boutier salvage a half point

It looked like Europe’s own previously unconquered duo from Gleneagles were headed for defeat as well.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier trailed from the first green, went two down at the second and seemed to be unable to put a dent in Ali Ewing and Megan Khang.

Two down with two to play Matthew couldn’t have hoped for anything from the pairing. But Hall holed a 20 foot putt to win the 17th to keep the game going.

Up the 18th, the US seemed to have salvaged a match-winning four from a fairway bunker, but Ewing missed a three footer for par.

Hall and Boutier had somehow managed to stay unbeaten and Europe had a bonus half.

Nordqvist and Castren bring home the first point

The captain got what she’d wanted from Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist in the top match, with debutant Matilda Castren. The pair led an early lead slip but won three holes in a row from the 13th.

Both Europeans putted superbly and although they lost the 17th to a par, they eventually closed out the point.

The final match as similarly nip and tuck but the key came down 18, with Brittany Altomare’s drive into the bunker.

She and Lexi Thompson rallied for a par four, but Charley Hull hit a brilliant approach to five feet. Emily Kristine Pedersen’s birdie putt secured the third win of the morning for Europe.

Morning foursomes (USA first)

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst lost to Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren 1 down

Ali Ewing and Megan Khang halved with Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda lost to Leona Maguire and Mel Reid 1 down

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare lost to Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen 1 down