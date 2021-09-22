Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PODCAST: Listen to a fan’s perspective from the Dundee derby

By Scott Lorimer
September 22 2021, 5.20pm Updated: September 22 2021, 6.42pm
Dundee United fans celebrated their 'beautiful Sunday' after a derby day win
You’ll notice an extra, unusual episode in your Talking Football and Twa Teams One Street podcasts this week.

We wanted to capture the magic of getting football back, and so we clipped a mic to a fan as he headed into Tannadice for this most special of Dundee derbies.

He happens to be a United fan, and we all now know what the result was by the time the final whistle blew – but this little quarter-hour experiment is not about United, or Dundee for that matter.

It’s about all of us as football fans, and about what the game means to us, to our families, our friends and to our city.

Have a listen and let us know what you think!

Subscribe to the Talking Football podcast

Or via:

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

Or via:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

 

 

