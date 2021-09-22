PODCAST: Listen to a fan’s perspective from the Dundee derby

You’ll notice an extra, unusual episode in your Talking Football and Twa Teams One Street podcasts this week.

We wanted to capture the magic of getting football back, and so we clipped a mic to a fan as he headed into Tannadice for this most special of Dundee derbies.

He happens to be a United fan, and we all now know what the result was by the time the final whistle blew – but this little quarter-hour experiment is not about United, or Dundee for that matter.

It’s about all of us as football fans, and about what the game means to us, to our families, our friends and to our city.

Have a listen and let us know what you think!

