Angus darts star Alan Soutar will put Arbroath on map when ‘local hero’ takes on world’s best in front of TV cameras

Alan Soutar has put Arbroath on the map with a specially-designed shirt that he’ll wear in the biggest month of his PDC darts career.

The Angus-based darts ace is set to star on ITV4 and Sky Sports in the Players Championship Finals and World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

He will face World No 23 Daryl Gurney in the Players Championships at Butlin’s Minehead on Friday.

Victory at the £500,000 Players Championship Finals or £2.5 million World Championships will make Soutar a household name across the UK.

But as a local hero in Arbroath, the man called Soots will never forget his roots.

That’s why he asked designers of his Mission Darts shirt to put a star next to Arbroath.

“Arbroath means a lot to me,” Soots told Courier Sport. “It’s where I grew up and where I live.

“I’ll always belong to Arbroath. It was a natural choice to pinpoint the town on my shirt. I’ll wear it with pride over the next few weeks.

“It gives me an enormous sense of satisfaction when I hear people in the media talk about me being a ‘firefighter from Arbroath.’

ALAN SOUTAR ON HIS EXPECTATIONS | THEY HAVE CHANGED TWICE IN THE FIRST 6 MONTHS 🗣 @soots180 on how he now believes he is at this level, the change of darts and the trousers Listen in full now 📺👇🏻https://t.co/pejpZHkuCc pic.twitter.com/IFRamOAsPs — Online Darts (@OfficialOLDarts) September 3, 2021

“It’s not just the Scottish darts star as there are seven of us on the tour. My unique angle is I’m from Arbroath and I’m really proud of that.

“I’m also a proud Scot and I’ll be wearing tartan trousers. I get an amazing the level of support.

“Every time I play, there are messages from people in Arbroath, England and even America.

“It gives me a huge boost and I hope I can give a good account of myself.”

Alan Soutar targets top 64

Optimistic taking 3 shirts this weekend or confident of a game on Sunday 😜🤣🤣🤣 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Big5SportsMana1 @sheerlucksworld @MissionDarts pic.twitter.com/liTe4IG6i8 — Alan Soutar (@soots180) November 23, 2021

Soots is currently ranked 79th in the PDC rankings and is targeting a top 64 spot by the turn of 2022.

But while he’s proud at how well he’s adapted to life as a PDC debutant – soaring up 49 places in just ten months on the tour – he’s already investing in the future of the sport.

Soots has been pivotal to the formation and running of the Angus Darts Academy since its inception in 2012.

Over 750 young people have played at the Academy, including PDC Youth star Nathan Girvan.

And Soutar hopes – Covid permitting – to open the doors again next year.

“The Angus Darts Academy is so important to me,” said Soutar. “As soon as we are given the green light, we’ll open again.

“It’s amazing to see the impact it has on young people.

“Hopefully I can do my best to inspire them in the coming weeks.

“This will be a new experience for me, playing in front of 5,000 people and potentially millions on TV.

“It’s a step up. It will determine how I cope with being a TV player on the big stage.

“It would be incredible to be in the top 64 by January 3rd. That’s the aim and if I get there I want to build on that next year.”