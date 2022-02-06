Six Nations 2022: Hamish Watson sets a new Six Nations record and looks to Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Hamish Watson sets a new Six Nations record and looks to Cardiff

By Steve Scott
February 6 2022, 10.00pm
Hamish Watson thanks the fans after the 20-17 win over England.
Hamish Watson thanks the fans after the 20-17 win over England.

Wales “always get results when they need them” says Hamish Watson – but Scotland proved they can play any way they want in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup victory.

The all action “pinball” flanker did most of his testing work in defence in this victory, and actually broke a Six Nations record doing so.

According to Opta stats, his 14 tackles without a miss took him to 163 in a row, surpassing the record set by France’s Lionel Nallet ten years ago.

A change in approach

That was different to 2021, he noted, when the Scots completed the least tackles in the Six Nations.

“We were always the team with the territory and possession (last year),” he said. “The good sign is we turned up, didn’t really fire that many shots but still won the game.

“I think we can take confidence from the fact that when we had the ball, we looked dangerous.”

Having knocked down the milestones so much in recent months, the next one is a win in Cardiff, last achieved in 2002. Scotland did win in Wales in 2020, but it was at an empty Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli because the Principality Stadium was set up to be Covid emergency hospital.

“The atmosphere in Cardiff is awesome,” he said. “I think all the boys are just looking forward to it now.

“Wales have got a few injuries but they are still a really good team who are always full of belief. They always get results when they need them.

“Saturday was a huge win, but it means nothing if we don’t go to Cardiff and back it up.

“We know it is going to be tough going to the Principality in front of the Welsh fans. It is going to be a different sort of test match. But our squad is in a good place, and we’ll go there full of confidence.”

‘We’ve always had great depth in the back row’

Watson will likely have a different back row partner after Jamie Ritchie’s groin injury left him on crutches.

“It’s a real shame Jamie got a knock today and hopefully he’ll be back soon,” said Watson.

“But we’ve got a great back-row. I think that has been a real strength of ours throughout the years. We’ve always had great depth there, I’m sure whoever comes in will do a really good job.

“Jamie has been a massive part of this team since his debut. He’s in the leadership group, so we’re going to miss him.

“Matt (Fagerson) was awesome against England, really good under the high ball and in defence. He deserved to be man of the match.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]