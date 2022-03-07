Six Nations 2022: ‘No-one is undroppable’ say Scotland as Gregor Townsend adds two more stand-offs to his squad for Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: ‘No-one is undroppable’ say Scotland as Gregor Townsend adds two more stand-offs to his squad for Italy

By Steve Scott
March 7 2022, 10.00pm
Adam Hastings is back in the Scotland squad.
No-one is undroppable in Scotland’s Six Nations squad for Italy as Gregor Townsend called on an extra two stand-offs, recalling Adam Hastings.

Hastings has not been involved with Scotland during the first three games of this campaign. Townsend was focusing on Blair Kinghorn’s development in the pivotal position.

Backline reshuffle looming for Rome

But Finn Russell’s under-par performances in the last two matches have come under scrutiny. There’s a possible shuffle in the backline looming for Rome, so Hastings and youngster Ross Thompson are back in the squad.

Duhan van der Merwe faces a disciplinary panel hearing on Tuesday that could see him banned for the final two games of the championship.

The prolific wing was shown a straight red card while playing for Worcester at the weekend. Ironically, it was for a dangerous fend on Scotland squad colleague Kyle Rowe of London Irish,

Glasgow’s Rufus McLean is out of the squad with injury. That could see Kinghorn fielded on the wing, where he scored a hat-trick against Italy three years ago. He was also on the wing when Scotland won in Rome in 2020.

‘It’s important to keep competition going’

Assistant coach Pieter de Villiers insisted that no-one in the squad – not even captain Stuart Hogg – was immune from the axe if deemed necessary.

“Nobody is undroppable,” he said. “We have a squad and want to build confidence and people need to feel well in the squad.

“It is not just about selecting or deselecting players. It’s important to keep competition going and to reward players that get back to their strengths. This is a competitive process in terms of confidence and belief and also good healthy competition.

“Adam and Ross are definitely in contention for a spot. Gregor will be the decider there. Ross has been good with Glasgow and Adam has been good as well with Gloucester

“It is important to keep players on form involved and reward them for what they have been doing up until now.”

Glen Young called up for the first time

Jonny Gray and young lock Glen Young – outstanding for Edinburgh in their rout over Connacht last Friday – also join up. But out with injury are McLean, Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Ollie Smith and Oli Kebble.

Kebble’s absence leaves the Scots light on props but de Villiers is happy that the scrum is in a decent place.

“For the moment, we’ll stay with the squad as is,” he said. “We might bring (Glasgow youngster) Murphy Walker in to train with us, but he won’t be in the squad.

“Alan Dell is in the squad, he’s fit and he’s ready to go.”

It seems likely that Matt Fagerson could be available again. The No 8 – man of the match in the win over England – was training on Monday.

“We are assessing everyone today,” said de Villiers. “Matt is going well. We are waiting on feedback from (team doctor) James Robson how he went, but it was a good day for Matt today.”

New trophy in honour of Massimo Cuttitta

Scotland will compete for a new trophy against the Italians named in honour of the late Massimo Cuttitta.

The prop captained and won 70 caps for the Azzuri during his playing career. He then acted as Scotland’s scrum coach from 2009 to 2015.

Massimo – or ‘Mouse’ as he was known in Italy – was a hugely respected and loved character in the game. He tragically died from Covid at the age of just 54 last April.

The new trophy has been commissioned by Scottish Rugby from Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches and will be played during every Six Nations from now on.

It means there is now a trophy for all Scotland’s annual Six Nations games – the Calcutta Cup (England), The Centenary Quaich (Ireland), The Auld Alliance Trophy (France), The Doddie Weir Cup (Wales) and the new Cuttitta Cup.

