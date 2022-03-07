Six Nations 2022: ‘No-one is undroppable’ say Scotland as Gregor Townsend adds two more stand-offs to his squad for Italy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No-one is undroppable in Scotland’s Six Nations squad for Italy as Gregor Townsend called on an extra two stand-offs, recalling Adam Hastings.

Hastings has not been involved with Scotland during the first three games of this campaign. Townsend was focusing on Blair Kinghorn’s development in the pivotal position.

Backline reshuffle looming for Rome

Did this forearm to the face warrant a red card for Duhan van der Merwe? 🤔 The Worcester Warriors winger is now at risk of missing Scotland's Six Nations match with Italy.#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/QoU0IyqSV2 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 6, 2022

But Finn Russell’s under-par performances in the last two matches have come under scrutiny. There’s a possible shuffle in the backline looming for Rome, so Hastings and youngster Ross Thompson are back in the squad.

Duhan van der Merwe faces a disciplinary panel hearing on Tuesday that could see him banned for the final two games of the championship.

The prolific wing was shown a straight red card while playing for Worcester at the weekend. Ironically, it was for a dangerous fend on Scotland squad colleague Kyle Rowe of London Irish,

Glasgow’s Rufus McLean is out of the squad with injury. That could see Kinghorn fielded on the wing, where he scored a hat-trick against Italy three years ago. He was also on the wing when Scotland won in Rome in 2020.

‘It’s important to keep competition going’

Assistant coach Pieter de Villiers insisted that no-one in the squad – not even captain Stuart Hogg – was immune from the axe if deemed necessary.

“Nobody is undroppable,” he said. “We have a squad and want to build confidence and people need to feel well in the squad.

“It is not just about selecting or deselecting players. It’s important to keep competition going and to reward players that get back to their strengths. This is a competitive process in terms of confidence and belief and also good healthy competition.

“Adam and Ross are definitely in contention for a spot. Gregor will be the decider there. Ross has been good with Glasgow and Adam has been good as well with Gloucester

“It is important to keep players on form involved and reward them for what they have been doing up until now.”

Glen Young called up for the first time

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @sixnationsrugby Scotland squad update: Jonny Gray, Glen Young, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson have joined the squad ahead of facing Italy this weekend. Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith, Rufus McLean are out through injury.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/aPZMqlyERK — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 7, 2022

Jonny Gray and young lock Glen Young – outstanding for Edinburgh in their rout over Connacht last Friday – also join up. But out with injury are McLean, Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Ollie Smith and Oli Kebble.

Kebble’s absence leaves the Scots light on props but de Villiers is happy that the scrum is in a decent place.

“For the moment, we’ll stay with the squad as is,” he said. “We might bring (Glasgow youngster) Murphy Walker in to train with us, but he won’t be in the squad.

“Alan Dell is in the squad, he’s fit and he’s ready to go.”

It seems likely that Matt Fagerson could be available again. The No 8 – man of the match in the win over England – was training on Monday.

“We are assessing everyone today,” said de Villiers. “Matt is going well. We are waiting on feedback from (team doctor) James Robson how he went, but it was a good day for Matt today.”

New trophy in honour of Massimo Cuttitta

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🇮🇹 This Saturday's game with @Federugby will be the first contesting the Cuttitta Cup. We are so proud to celebrate the life and memory of our former scrum coach Massimo in this way 🏆 Read more: https://t.co/0de6FpdcgL pic.twitter.com/TYzGdgxw5U — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 7, 2022

Scotland will compete for a new trophy against the Italians named in honour of the late Massimo Cuttitta.

The prop captained and won 70 caps for the Azzuri during his playing career. He then acted as Scotland’s scrum coach from 2009 to 2015.

Massimo – or ‘Mouse’ as he was known in Italy – was a hugely respected and loved character in the game. He tragically died from Covid at the age of just 54 last April.

The new trophy has been commissioned by Scottish Rugby from Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches and will be played during every Six Nations from now on.

It means there is now a trophy for all Scotland’s annual Six Nations games – the Calcutta Cup (England), The Centenary Quaich (Ireland), The Auld Alliance Trophy (France), The Doddie Weir Cup (Wales) and the new Cuttitta Cup.