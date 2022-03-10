Six Nations 2022: Gregor Townsend’s four main points from his team selection for Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: Gregor Townsend’s four main points from his team selection for Rome

By Steve Scott
March 10 2022, 10.00pm
Gregor Townsend has never lost to Italy as a coach.

Scotland don’t feel the weight of maintaining Italy’s now 35-match losing run when they go to Rome on Saturday.

After the first three games of the championship, there’s a clear target mark for Scotland in Rome – like there was when they surpassed it easily with an experimental team in 2021.

But Gregor Townsend is not nervous about losing his personal unbeaten record as a coach against the Italians. Other than the enforced changes, it’s certainly not an experimental or risky-looking 23 he’s sending out – quite the opposite in fact.

Despite the scrutiny, Russell’s place not in doubt

Just two games after being lauded as a tactical genius for the two cross kicks against England Finn Russell is having his position questioned by some. While Townsend did due diligence on his ‘difficult’ selection questions, it didn’t sound like the stand-off was close to being axed.

“We do look at every position. We look at players who are playing in that position and players who are just outside the starting team and what they are doing to get back in.

“But we also look at what a player has done before and what we believe they can do again. How they have reacted to performances.

“We also have real belief in players not just over the last two games but over the last two years. Players who are key drivers of how we want to play in attack and defence.

“Finn is one of our key leaders and he has led really well this week.”

Johnson back on his own terms

Scotland have lost three tests during this current season, and Sam Johnson has been dropped for them all. Discuss…

“Sam has done well for us in the past and he was unlucky not to be selected after the England game,” admitted Townsend.

“When a team hasn’t produced the results, players who were unlucky to miss out deserve an opportunity when they’ve gone back to their clubs and played well.

“There’s cohesion there. Sam’s played in a lot of our key wins, whether it’s England, Australia, France last year. That shows he’s playing well as an individual but also that he’s helping the team play well.”

Is he there also as a crutch for Russell?

“I feel that Finn can play with any number of twelves. He played very well with Cam Redpath last year, and the attack was definitely better against France when Sione got a lot more touches of the ball.

“It’s more about what Sam brings to the team rather than a specific combination (with Russell).”

The openside combination is actually the norm

Townsend pointed out that the injured Jamie Ritchie, while a fixture at 6 when fit, plays an open-side style game.

“(Watson and Darge) is not too dissimilar from what we expect when Hamish and Jamie play together,” he said.

“When you put them both together you want to see their strengths. They’re both very good over the ball, they’re both very good tacklers, but both of them have got good running games.

“When you’re assessing opensides you maybe don’t see that as an essential part of their game. But Hamish gets double figure carries in games and breaks a lot of tackles.

“Rory does that in a different way but he’s showed he can do that at Test level against France.”

Kinghorn ‘unavailable’, Bennett couldn’t train, Vellacott deserves his chance

“For Blair, it’s personal so he is just unavailable for this game. We believe he will be available for Ireland.

“We believe this is a good fixture for Ben (Vellacott) to come in, mainly because of the weather conditions. We’ve had a couple of games in weather but the forecast looks good. I imagine the game will be played at a high tempo and we feel that he can raise that.

“Mark got a whack in his ribs against France so he wasn’t able to train with us. He probably would have been fit and available to play.

“We feel for him because he played really well when he came off the bench. But we’re hoping by next week he’ll be closer to 100 percent fit and available for selection again.”

