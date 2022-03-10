Michael McKenna recalls coming up AGAINST Dick and Ian Campbell on their first day at Arbroath: ‘I didn’t know who was who’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael McKenna recalls coming up AGAINST Dick and Ian Campbell on their first day at Arbroath: ‘I didn’t know who was who’

By Scott Lorimer
March 10 2022, 10.00pm
Michael McKenna has recalled the time he played against Dick Campbell on his first day in charge of Arbroath.
Michael McKenna starred against Dick Campbell’s Arbroath as the Red Lichties boss made his managerial bow at Berwick Rangers in 2016.

The Lichties gaffer marked six years at the helm this week and McKenna fondly remembers his first encounter with his legendary boss.

Campbell’s reign has seen Arbroath rise from second bottom in League Two to top of the Championship.

But his tenure didn’t get off to the best of starts as Arbroath went down 3-0 away to Berwick Rangers – just hours after his appointment.

‘I didn’t know who was who’

McKenna recalls the game but for more positive reasons – after setting up the second goal for Berwick.

“It was quite a comfortable game,” he told Courier Sport.

Arbroath management duo Dick and Ian Campbell
“Bobby Linn was playing as was Ricky Little. It’s quite funny to think how far we’ve all come.

“That was the first encounter I had with them (Dick and Ian Campbell).

“I always remember one of them sat in the stand and one was in the dugout. I didn’t know who was who.

“Now I know it would have been Dick in the stand.”

Although their first game didn’t go to plan, the Campbells managed to secure the Lichties’ league status, finishing second bottom.

The next season, they won the league.

And McKenna remembers the difference they made to the side.

Arbroath won League Two the season after Dick and Ian Campbell took charge.
“It felt like boys versus men in that first season, then it was apparent how far ahead they were the next,” he said.

“That was obviously down to Dick, Pink and some of the signings they made.

“It shows how good an eye they have for a player and they always get the best out of them.”

Offer to join Arbroath in 2015

McKenna was eventually signed by Campbell in January 2018, with Arbroath paying a fee to secure his services.

But his career could have taken a different path having been offered a contract to join the Lichties in the summer before Dick took charge.

Michael McKenna in action for Berwick Rangers at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.
“I spoke to the manager [Todd Lumsden] at the time and they had offered me a deal,” he revealed.

“But I didn’t know anyone up there at the time.

“It wasn’t until Berwick got in contact and offered me a contract – they were more local to me.

“Who knows, if I’d signed with Arbroath in the summer before Dick and Pink came in they might have got rid of me. They got rid of half the team.

“It’s funny how little, split decisions can often mean so much.”

Michael McKenna is enjoying the best football of his career at Arbroath this season
Four years on, McKenna is enjoying the best football of his career and recently penned a new deal until May 2024.

He and his teammates are just eight games away from winning the Championship – something that would have been unthinkable when Campbell took charge.

Next up is Inverness in the Highlands, where the Lichties enjoyed a 1-0 win last time round with McKenna scoring the only goal.

He said he’d happily take another scrappy win to keep Arbroath top.

“It’s almost like cup football, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” he said.

“We’re not going to go into the games trying play badly but it doesn’t matter if we have one shot on target and win it 1-0. That’s what we’ll take.”

