Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone relegation battle is all-consuming for Liam Gordon but captain ‘wouldn’t have it any other way’

By Eric Nicolson
March 10 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon has admitted that St Johnstone’s relegation battle is all-consuming.

Being captain of his hometown team when their top flight status is under threat is a responsibility the former Perth High School pupil doesn’t leave at the gates to McDiarmid Park.

But that deep love he has for the club is helping fuel his determination to make sure the basement fight is one Saints end up winning.

“You don’t switch off from it,” said the double-winning centre-back.

“Anybody who says you do is lying.

Liam Gordon in action against relegation rivals Dundee.
“But I wouldn’t want it any other way and I’m up for this fight we’ve got.

“This is a tough situation to be in and there’s no getting away from it.

“It hurts me if we’re doing badly – maybe a wee bit more because I’m from Perth and I’m a St Johnstone fan.

“But that connection also gives me an extra determination to prevent relegation happening to this club.

“It’s not easy but I’m not complaining about it.”

The task facing Gordon is a stark contrast to the one his predecessor, Jason Kerr, had in front of him this time last year.

“You need to take the good with the bad,” he added.

“It’s not always going to be like last season.

“No other clubs in Scotland apart from Rangers and Celtic could expect one like that.

“But I’ll keep striving to take St Johnstone to bigger and better things.”

