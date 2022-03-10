Tam Courts issues Dundee United rally call to fans as he urges players to take the road to Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts issues Dundee United rally call to fans as he urges players to take the road to Hampden

By Ewan Smith
March 10 2022, 10.27pm
Tam Courts has appealed to the Dundee United fans to back the club against Celtic
Tam Courts has issued a rally call to the Dundee United fans to sell out The Shed ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Cup visit to Tannadice.

United have opened up the iconic stand to home fans in a bid to create a sea of Tangerine across three stands for Monday night’s quarter-final clash.

Courts is keen to exorcise the Hampden heartache that saw United lose 2-0 to Hibernian in last year’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

And he believes fan-backing is crucial.

“The fans will be huge going forward,” said Courts. “Look at the tightness of the league.

“It is very competitive and it is going to go right down to the wire.

“We need everyone connected to the club to be focused on the job in hand.

“It’s a quarter-final and the fans appealed to the club to get The Shed. We have done that for them.

“Hopefully, we will have the majority of the support on the night. That should be a major advantage.

“We have to be very respectful. Celtic and Rangers, on their day, are the best two teams in the country.

Dundee United hoping for Hampden return

Tam Courts hopes to lead Dundee United to a famous win over Celtic

“But we are going into a quarter-final and will put together a gameplan that we hope will get us to the semi-final.

“The carrot of getting to Hampden is massive, with what will hopefully be a 50/50 allocation for the fans.

“That is a huge motivation and incentive for the players.

“I know how the players felt after last season’s semi-final.

“They had a tremendous result and performance against Aberdeen in the previous round.

Dundee United are hoping they can celebrate in front of their fans against Celtic

“But then in the semi-final, they felt they left a little bit out there.

“There is maybe some unfinished business from last year.

“Cup runs are important to the football club.

“We also got to the same stage of the Premier Sports Cup but this time we would like to go one stage further.”

Tam Courts hopes Dundee United can upset Celtic again

Ian Harkes helped Dundee United earn a draw at Celtic

United have fared well against the Old Firm this term.

They have beaten Rangers and drawn with them at home.

They also earned a point at Celtic Park before narrowly losing to a late Liel Abada goal on their second visit.

“The two games at Celtic Park were very similar,” said Courts.

“We were very organised and earned Celtic’s respect with the way we used the ball.

“The game at Tannadice was one where we never played to our full potential with the ball.

“As a consequence, it became a very tough afternoon.

“Clearly, we know what we need to do and to avoid to impact the game.

“We are up against a top team but are excited about the game and the carrot that is there at the end of it.”

