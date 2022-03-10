Liam Smith urges fans to roar Dundee United onto Hampden and reveals superstar inspiring position change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith netted the best goal of his career as Dundee United fought back from a goal down to earn a draw against third placed Hearts.

And with Celtic due to visit on Monday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, Smith hopes the home crowd can roar their side onto Hampden.

United have opened up three sides of their ground – including the Shed – to their own supporters for the Celtic clash.

They are aiming to at least replicate last season’s feat of getting to the last four of the Scottish Cup.

That ended in disappointment as United lost 2-0 to Hibernian at an empty national stadium.

But to get there again, Smith believes they will need their fans.

“The backing from our fans will be brilliant,” said Smith.

“You know what is is like when Celtic have half the stands. It lifts them a lot.

“For us, it would be brilliant if the fans came along. I understand it is difficult on a Monday night but if we can get as many of them as possible it can help the boys.

“There’s something about night games. Matches under the floodlights always have that little bit extra.

“It will be a good night and hopefully one we can do well in.

“We didn’t show up last year (at Hampden). There was nobody there and that took the shine off the occasion.

“If we can get back there with a full backing it would be great.

“But there is obviously a big game in our way so we will focus on that and see where it takes us.”

Liam Smith: German superstars inspiring my new Dundee United role

Smith has swapped roles in recent weeks.

The orthodox wing-back has played in midfield and looked very comfortable.

He was United’s best player in the draw with Hearts and has netted in successive games.

And while he doesn’t know how long his new position change will last for, Smith can draw inspiration from superstars such as German star Philipp Lahm.

Former Bayern Munich ace Lahm was adept at both wing-back and midfield for club and country.

“I look at players like Phillip Lahm and Joshua Kimmich for over your Dani Alves-types and flying full-backs,” added Smith.

“I’ve gravitated towards boys like that because I see myself more as that kind of full back.

“I’m not going on YouTube to watch their clips.

“But it is funny that growing up, I looked more towards them than Alves or Kyle Walker.

“They (Lahm and Kimmich) are two boys who have played at the very top. If you can get anywhere near them then you’re doing alright I suppose.”