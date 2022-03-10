Liam Smith urges fans to roar Dundee United onto Hampden and reveals superstar inspiring position change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Smith urges fans to roar Dundee United onto Hampden and reveals superstar inspiring position change

By Ewan Smith
March 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.57am
Liam Smith
Liam Smith is keen for the Dundee United fans to roar his side onto victory against Celtic

Liam Smith netted the best goal of his career as Dundee United fought back from a goal down to earn a draw against third placed Hearts.

And with Celtic due to visit on Monday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, Smith hopes the home crowd can roar their side onto Hampden.

United have opened up three sides of their ground – including the Shed – to their own supporters for the Celtic clash.

They are aiming to at least replicate last season’s feat of getting to the last four of the Scottish Cup.

That ended in disappointment as United lost 2-0 to Hibernian at an empty national stadium.

But to get there again, Smith believes they will need their fans.

“The backing from our fans will be brilliant,” said Smith.

“You know what is is like when Celtic have half the stands. It lifts them a lot.

“For us, it would be brilliant if the fans came along. I understand it is difficult on a Monday night but if we can get as many of them as possible it can help the boys.

“There’s something about night games. Matches under the floodlights always have that little bit extra.

Liam Smith enjoyed celebrating his strike against Hearts

“It will be a good night and hopefully one we can do well in.

“We didn’t show up last year (at Hampden). There was nobody there and that took the shine off the occasion.

“If we can get back there with a full backing it would be great.

“But there is obviously a big game in our way so we will focus on that and see where it takes us.”

Liam Smith: German superstars inspiring my new Dundee United role

Smith has swapped roles in recent weeks.

The orthodox wing-back has played in midfield and looked very comfortable.

He was United’s best player in the draw with Hearts and has netted in successive games.

And while he doesn’t know how long his new position change will last for, Smith can draw inspiration from superstars such as German star Philipp Lahm.

Former Bayern Munich ace Lahm was adept at both wing-back and midfield for club and country.

“I look at players like Phillip Lahm and Joshua Kimmich for over your Dani Alves-types and flying full-backs,” added Smith.

“I’ve gravitated towards boys like that because I see myself more as that kind of full back.

“I’m not going on YouTube to watch their clips.

“But it is funny that growing up, I looked more towards them than Alves or Kyle Walker.

“They (Lahm and Kimmich) are two boys who have played at the very top. If you can get anywhere near them then you’re doing alright I suppose.”

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham looks back on Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic challenge

