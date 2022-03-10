Dundee couple worried for health of daughter in ‘appalling’ mould-covered council flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee couple worried for health of daughter in ‘appalling’ mould-covered council flat

By Jake Keith
March 10 2022, 8.20am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.45am
Mould in Dundee council flat.
Evgeniys with some of the mould on the walls of his council flat.

A Latvian couple living in Dundee say they are concerned for the heath of their daughter in a council flat covered in mould.

Liara Staka and Evgeniy Kacanovskiy say they have been pleading for help with damp in their Balgarthno Terrace flat in Charleston for nearly a year.

And despite raising concerns over the impact on their 11-year-old daughter, Rebecca Kacanocska, they say Dundee City Council has so far failed to carry out repairs.

Moisture around plug sockets

The couple, who speak little English, say moisture has seeped into the walls and even around plug sockets in Rebecca’s bedroom.

They also claim Rebecca has developed a consistent cough after months of living in the conditions.

Ukrainian Andriy Sukhodub, who acts as a consultant and translator for many people from eastern Europe living in Tayside, has been trying to help the family for about six months.

Damp on the walls around a plug socket.
Evgeniy showing other areas of damp in his house.

He says the conditions have left him shocked and that nobody should be forced to live in such a poorly maintained property.

“They are effectively homeless,” he said.

“They are living somewhere that is not safe and not suitable.

They are not living in a developing country here… it is embarrassing.”

“They are not living in a developing country here. It is embarrassing.

“Rebecca is such a lovely and talented young girl and to see her living like this is really horrendous. She’s being cared for well by her parents but she’s being neglected by the council.”

Andriy claims the electricity in the flat is not safe and fears it will cause a “disaster”.

He added: “I just want to help but I don’t feel like I have achieved much so far.”

‘Our friends are all in shock’

Mould can be seen around many of the windows, including in the bedroom, and the couple say a large amount of water enters the property during heavy rain.

Factory worker Liara, and handyman Evgeniy, also say the drain in the bath regularly blocks, producing a foul odour.

Speaking through Andriy as translator, Evgeniy says they have lived in the flat for about 10 years but have only recently faced serious issues.

Evgeniy says his daughter has developed a bad cough.
Areas of wallpaper are damp to the touch.

He said: “Our friends are all in shock when they see the flat.

“We don’t understand how the council can take rent payments from us — which are all up to date — without doing a thing to fix the issues.

“We are worried about Rebecca’s health but the council don’t seem to take notice.”

Andriy, who is also a private landlord, says he plans to put in a complaint to the Scottish Housing Regulator.

Mould around the windows of the Dundee council flat.

Mould around the windows of the Dundee council flat.
Mould around the windows of the flat.

“The time taken to fix these problems is beyond any reasonable timescales,” he said.

“As a landlord myself, I try to fix issues within days. This has been almost a year.”

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone has also been trying to get the problems fixed after taking the couple’s case on.

House conditions ‘appalling’ says councillor

He said: “There is black mould all round the windows and walls – it’s even around the sockets.

“It’s the worst I have ever seen. It really is awful. It’s in a child’s bedroom.

“I raised this in May 2021 and I can’t believe nothing has been done. I have called on officers to investigate why it is taking so long. It’s appalling.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers have recently inspected the property and are preparing to carry out repairs.

“The council will discuss decant options with the family for when the work takes place.”

