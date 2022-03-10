Simon Rusk calls on Dundee to rekindle Dee-fiant spirit to beat relegation: ‘That’s the only way we get through this’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Rusk calls on Dundee to rekindle Dee-fiant spirit to beat relegation: ‘That’s the only way we get through this’

By Scott Lorimer
March 10 2022, 10.30pm
Simon Rusk is calling on his side, and Dundee fans, to rekindle the Dee-fiant spirit.
Simon Rusk is calling on his side, and Dundee fans, to rekindle the Dee-fiant spirit.

Simon Rusk is calling on Dundee to rekindle its Dee-fiant spirit in a bid to stave off relegation from the Premiership.

The Dee squandered their chance to move off the bottom, losing their game in hand over fellow league strugglers St Johnstone.

Before the league split they face Rangers, Aberdeen and United in three massive fixtures, all of which will be played in the City of Discovery.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time
A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time against St Mirren

But first, they will have to dust themselves down ahead of a Scottish Cup quarter-final against the Gers on Sunday.

St Mirren defeat ‘not terminal’

Rusk knows his side face an uphill task but insists his they are up for the fight.

And to ready themselves for that fight, he is calling on everyone involved with the club, including the fans, to get together behind the team.

“It was a blow,” Rusk said, when asked about the late defeat to St Mirren. “But it’s not a terminal aspect.

“We’ve got games and points to fight for. That’s what we’ll be doing.

“We’ll have a period of hurting but we have to pick ourselves up. And [the Scottish Cup game] is probably a good one to really lift the place.

“What we do need at the minute is we need to unite as a group of players.

“I don’t want to stand here and make excuses but we are going through adversity and are missing a lot of key players through injury and Covid.

Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee's Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren
Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee’s Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren

“What we all need to do is be together. This club has a history of fighting through difficult times and we need to do that again.

“The players, the staff and the supporters – we all need each other.

“That’s the only way we get through this.”

‘Still in our hands’

With just eight league games to maintain the Dark Blues’ Premiership status Rusk says he and Mark McGhee are still convinced they can beat the drop.

Dundee weren’t up to scratch on Wednesday night and only managed one shot on target. But the assistant boss has seen enough of his side to know they are capable of playing top-flight football.

“We went into this game on the back of two really solid performances,” Rusk said.

Dee boss McGhee wants more performances put in by his side, like the recent display against Motherwell.
Rusk and McGhee want more performances put in, like the recent display against Motherwell.

“Although we accept we aren’t creating a load of goalscoring opportunities at this moment in time there’s been a lot of solidity in the last two games.

“What we’ve got to do now is apply a high level of consistency to that and find a way to get more of a foothold in games.

“But there are factors in play as well that have to be considered.”

“We’re still in that zone with our destiny in our own hands.

“That’s what we have to focus on.

“We’ve got the split coming up, we’ve got a lot of players coming back and there’s a lot we can still be positive and energetic about.”

