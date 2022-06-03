Scots-born Connor McKinney leads the way on a record day of scoring at the St Andrews Links Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Scots-born Connor McKinney leads the way on a record day of scoring at the St Andrews Links Trophy

By Steve Scott
June 3 2022, 7.33pm Updated: June 3 2022, 7.34pm
The Old Course in St Andrews, Fife.
The Old Course in St Andrews, Fife.

Connor McKinney may be representing Australia but proved he is a pure-bred Fifer in a stunning opening round at the St Andrews Links Trophy.

McKinney, born in Dunfermline, scorched the Jubilee Course in the highest-ranked amateur strokeplay event on the calendar with a first round eight-under 64.

He has a two-shot lead over England’s Will Hopkins in one of the lowest scoring opening days the Links Trophy has ever seen. 50 players shot par or better on what’s widely considered to be the most difficult course of the five 18s at the historic links.

But McKinney’s performance had pride of place. The 19-year-old represented Scotland at junior level and played for Great Britain and Ireland in the Jacques Leglise Trophy. But he is now committed to Golf Australia, having lived Down Under for nearly seven years.

McKinney is a regular visitor to his homeland – his grandparents still live here. He has played regularly in events in Scotland, including the national championship, over the last couple of years.

He had just one dropped shot at the short ninth and had nine birdies. The highlight was a storming run of five in a row from the second.

Hopkins is an English international from the Belton Park club in Grantham, Lincolnshire. He got closest to McKinney with six birdies and an eagle to reach seven under with six to play. But a dropped shot in the tough closing stretch at the 16th left him two back.

Connor Graham bounces back in fine style

Five players lie in a share of third place on five-under, including McKinney’s Australian team-mate Jack Buchanan. He was five-under after six holes but slowed the rest of the way to a 67.

The best placed Scot is the Blairgowrie’s 15-year-old rising star Connor Graham. Bouncing back from the disappointment of missing the cut at the Scottish Men’s Open at Cruden Bay last week, the highly-rated teenager didn’t drop a shot in his four-under 68.

Former Scottish champion and Crail GS member George Burns is one-shot further back after a 69.

Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen is also decently placed, just outside the top 25 after a one-under 71.

The competitors play their second round again on the Jubilee on Saturday. The top 40 and ties play two more rounds on the Old Course on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]