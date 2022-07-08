Tiger Woods confirmed for Champions’ Celebration to start the week at the 150th Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods has been confirmed as playing in The R&A Celebration of Champions at St Andrews on Monday, July 11, to begin the week of the 150th championship.

The winner of the Claret Jug in 2000, 2005 and 2006 has continued a gradual recovery from the car accident in February 2021. He had indicated in April his determination to play the 150th Open.

Woods suffered a setback in his return to play when he was forced to miss the US Open last month. But has continued his recovery since and arrived for preparation in Ireland this week.

Event extends on the popular Champions Challenges

The Celebration of Champions is a four-hole mini-event consisting of teams of golf champions from all areas of the game – mens and women’s, professional and amateur, disabled, past and present. It extends on the concept of the Champions’ Challenges successfully run prior to the Opens of 2000 and 2015.

Woods and the 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy will be part of the same team. Lee Trevino, the 1971 and 1972 Open champion, and Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion complete the quartet.

They will tee off at 5.05 pm on Monday. The event is launched by current champion Collin Morikawa, partnered by the 2021 Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist. Women’s amateur champion Jess Baker and Keita Nakajima, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur are the two others.

‘St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere’

Woods said, “This is going to be a special week of golf. Having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship.

“St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.”

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have planned a very special celebration of golf for fans.

“I’m sure they will be excited at the prospect of watching the greatest names in golf, as well as the future stars of the sport, come together to play over the Old Course at St Andrews.

“We are deliberately inviting a field that represents the past, present and future of this game we all love. It reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is seen as welcoming, accessible and can be played by anyone who wants to.”

The champions will compete over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

The full draw will be announced on the morning of Monday, July 11. The R&A Celebration of Champions will be broadcast live on TV.

It will also be available to view digitally on TheOpen.com and The Open’s YouTube channel. Fans can also follow the action via The Open Radio, The Open App and The Open’s various social channels.

A number of special guests, including names from the world of sport and entertainment, have also been invited by The R&A to attend the celebrations taking place throughout the week at the home of golf.