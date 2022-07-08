Tiger Woods confirmed for Champions’ Celebration to start the week at the 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Tiger Woods confirmed for Champions’ Celebration to start the week at the 150th Open

By Steve Scott
July 8 2022, 3.53pm Updated: July 8 2022, 4.04pm
Tiger Woods won his first Open at the Old Course in 2000.
Tiger Woods won his first Open at the Old Course in 2000.

Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods has been confirmed as playing in The R&A Celebration of Champions at St Andrews on Monday, July 11, to begin the week of the 150th championship.

The winner of the Claret Jug in 2000, 2005 and 2006 has continued a gradual recovery from the car accident in February 2021. He had indicated in April his determination to play the 150th Open.

Woods suffered a setback in his return to play when he was forced to miss the US Open last month. But has continued his recovery since and arrived for preparation in Ireland this week.

Event extends on the popular Champions Challenges

The great Sam Snead at the Champions Challenge before the 2000 Open.

The Celebration of Champions is a four-hole mini-event consisting of teams of golf champions from all areas of the game – mens and women’s, professional and amateur, disabled, past and present. It extends on the concept of the Champions’ Challenges successfully run prior to the Opens of 2000 and 2015.

Woods and the 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy will be part of the same team. Lee Trevino, the 1971 and 1972 Open champion, and Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion complete the quartet.

They will tee off at 5.05 pm on Monday. The event is launched by current champion Collin Morikawa, partnered by the 2021 Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist. Women’s amateur champion Jess Baker and Keita Nakajima, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur are the two others.

‘St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere’

Woods said, “This is going to be a special week of golf. Having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship.

“St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.”

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have planned a very special celebration of golf for fans.

“I’m sure they will be excited at the prospect of watching the greatest names in golf, as well as the future stars of the sport, come together to play over the Old Course at St Andrews.

“We are deliberately inviting a field that represents the past, present and future of this game we all love. It reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is seen as welcoming, accessible and can be played by anyone who wants to.”

The champions will compete over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

The full draw will be announced on the morning of Monday, July 11. The R&A Celebration of Champions will be broadcast live on TV.

It will also be available to view digitally on TheOpen.com and The Open’s YouTube channel. Fans can also follow the action via The Open Radio, The Open App and The Open’s various social channels.

A number of special guests, including names from the world of sport and entertainment, have also been invited by The R&A to attend the celebrations taking place throughout the week at the home of golf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]