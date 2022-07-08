Meet Sage the eagle owl – the official gull scarer at The Open in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet Sage the eagle owl – the official gull scarer at The Open in St Andrews

By Claire Warrender
July 8 2022, 3.55pm
Sage is at The Open Championship to scare seagulls
Sage the eagle owl. Picture Steve Brown / DCTMedia.

This is Sage, the Indian eagle owl brought in to scare gulls before The Open Championship tees off in St Andrews.

She is one of four birds of prey swooping about the Old Course this week in a bid to keep the links clear of the winged menaces.

It follows fears the nesting gulls could divebomb players and spectators during the prestigious 150th anniversary event.

Stuart Milne of Elite Falconry says Sage is doing her job well. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

The move will also lessen the chances of unwelcome deposits as the birds fly over the course from nearby rooftops to feed on the sea.

Tournament organisers The R&A called on Stuart Milne of Elite Falconry on Tuesday afternoon.

And he was only too happy to help out.

The Cluny-based falconer said: “We’re here to keep the gulls from the stands.

“They’re nesting on surrounding roofs and the course is a stop-off point for them on their way to the sea.

“Ever since we’ve been here the gulls have got the sense it’s not safe to hang around and they’re leaving.”

Fans captivated by Sage

Three-year-old Sage has captivated golf fans wandering on the Old Course ahead of The Open.

And she happily poses for photographs while keeping one eye out for pesky gulls.

Stuart with Sage. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

Stuart is also using a tawny owl with a six-foot wingspan, which makes quite a sight as it flies low over the fairways.

A second eagle owl and a Harris hawk complete the quartet.

Gulls affect other top sports competitions

Their appearance in the town comes two months after St Andrews graduate Linden Grigg wrote in The Courier about his fears over “evil” gulls swarming the Old Course during The Open.

He spoke of how they pinched food from unsuspecting tourists, raided bins and even divebombed passers-by.

Gulls on rooftops in Market Street, St Andrews, earlier this year.

And he predicted hundreds of gulls screaming outside hotel windows would impact on visitors’ experience of the town.

Stuart’s work will hopefully avoid all of that.

But other major sporting competitions haven’t been so lucky.

A gull tried to steal Madelene Sagström’s ball at the Women’s Open in Carnoustie last year.

In February 2021, a seagull invasion halted a doubles match at the Australian Open tennis.

Stuart added: “We’ve worked at a few other golf events but this is the first time we’ve done The Open.

“We’ll be here until Saturday.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

