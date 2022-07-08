Judges announced for this year’s Menu Food and Drink Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The judges for this year’s eagerly anticipated Menu Food and Drink awards have been announced.

After Covid caused the cancellation of the awards ceremony in 2020, the vibrant food and drink sector in Tayside and Fife will again be celebrating the industry in style.

This year’s panel of five judges includes some new faces, and some from awards past.

Eniola Odejayi, co-owner of Dundee’s Gidi Grill, is a one of the new faces.

The popular restaurant recently opened their third branch in City Square, Dundee.

Reservations were quickly snapped up by excited punters looking to sample West African and Caribbean food.

Martha Bryce is well known to the awards, having been on the judging panel for several years. A veteran of the food and drink industry, Fife-based Martha grew up working at her family’s food business and doing her time behind a farmers market stall! She now runs Sound Bite PR, working with a huge variety of businesses.

“After the difficulties of the last few years, this year is a particularly special return for the awards, “ she says. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to recognise businesses who’ve adapted creatively and shown such talent and strength of will over what continues to be tumultuous trading conditions.”

Former Masterchef winner and well-known Newport restaurateur Jamie Scott is also no stranger to the awards, having been on the judging panel before.

Jamie opened his celebrated restaurant, The Newport, in 2016 and was soon awarded 2AA rosettes, and entry to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

This will be the first year Julia Bryce, head of the Food and Drink team at The Courier and the Press & Journal, will be involved in the judging, and she can’t wait.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging and this will be a great way to raise a glass to all of those in food and drink and hospitality who continued to put food on our tables and keep us motivated.”

“Courier country is bursting with talent. The awards not only recognise the quality of businesses in the area, but the individuals behind them who put their blood, sweat and tears into making their companies a success.”

The fifth member of the panel, Menu editor Brian Stormont agrees. It is also his first time as a judge, something he, too, is looking forward to.

“It has been just over two years since the 2020 awards were sadly cancelled at the very last minute due to the looming coronavirus pandemic, so it is a real thrill for them to return.

“There is an incredible amount of talent in all areas of the food and drink sector in Courier Country and these awards returning after a two-year hiatus will recognise that talent.

If you’ve not got your entry in yet, hurry before it’s too late.

Categories include Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Brewer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Producer of the Year, Craft Distiller of the Year and Community Champion.

Entries close on Sunday, July 10.

More at

dctevents.com/event/the-menu-food-and-drink-awards