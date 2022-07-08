Judges announced for this year’s Menu Food and Drink Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Judges announced for this year’s Menu Food and Drink Awards

The judges for this year’s eagerly anticipated Menu Food and Drink awards have been announced.
By Caroline Spencer
July 8 2022, 4.07pm
The Courier, CR0035252, News, Food and Drink, Julia Bryce story, The Menu Awards launch event. Previous 2020 winners receiving their awards. Picture shows; general candid shots of the event with people mingling and having nibbles. Tuesday 10th May, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The judges for this year’s eagerly anticipated Menu Food and Drink awards have been announced.

After Covid caused the cancellation of the awards ceremony in 2020, the vibrant food and drink sector in Tayside and Fife will again be celebrating the industry in style.

This year’s panel of five judges includes some new faces, and some from awards past.

Eniola Odejayi, co-owner of Dundee’s Gidi Grill, is a one of the new faces.

The popular restaurant recently opened their third branch in City Square, Dundee.

Reservations were quickly snapped up by excited punters looking to sample West African and Caribbean food.

Co-owner of Gidi Grill Eniola Odejayi, pictured right with husband Mo, is a judge at this year’s awards.

Martha Bryce is well known to the awards, having been on the judging panel for several years. A veteran of the food and drink industry, Fife-based Martha grew up working at her family’s food business and doing her time behind a farmers market stall! She now runs Sound Bite PR, working with a huge variety of businesses.

“After the difficulties of the last few years, this year is a particularly special return for the awards, “ she says. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to recognise businesses who’ve adapted creatively and shown such talent and strength of will over what continues to be tumultuous trading conditions.”

Former Masterchef winner and well-known Newport restaurateur Jamie Scott is also no stranger to the awards, having been on the judging panel before.

Jamie opened his celebrated restaurant, The Newport, in 2016 and was soon awarded 2AA rosettes, and entry to the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Menu Awards judge and Scottish Masterchef winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.

This will be the first year Julia Bryce, head of the Food and Drink team at The Courier and the Press & Journal, will be involved in the judging, and she can’t wait.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging and this will be a great way to raise a glass to all of those in food and drink and hospitality who continued to put food on our tables and keep us motivated.”

Judge and head of Food and Drink, Julia Bryce at  The Menu Awards launch event.

“Courier country is bursting with talent. The awards not only recognise the quality of businesses in the area, but the individuals behind them who put their blood, sweat and tears into making their companies a success.”

The fifth member of the panel, Menu editor Brian Stormont agrees. It is also his first time as a judge, something he, too, is looking forward to.

Food and Drink’s Brian Stormont is a first-time judge of the awards.

“It has been just over two years since the 2020 awards were sadly cancelled at the very last minute due to the looming coronavirus pandemic, so it is a real thrill for them to return.

“There is an incredible amount of talent in all areas of the food and drink sector in Courier Country and these awards returning after a two-year hiatus will recognise that talent.

If you’ve not got your entry in yet, hurry before it’s too late.

Categories include Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Brewer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Producer of the Year, Craft Distiller of the Year and Community Champion.

Entries close on Sunday, July 10.

More at

dctevents.com/event/the-menu-food-and-drink-awards

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier