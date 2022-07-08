Cameron Tringale hangs on to his three shot lead at the Scottish Open as the predators gather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Tringale hangs on to his three shot lead at the Scottish Open as the predators gather

By Steve Scott
July 8 2022, 8.02pm Updated: July 8 2022, 8.02pm
Cameron Tringale had his struggles in a 72 but still leads by three.

Cameron Tringale still leads the Genesis Scottish Open by three, but the winds over the Renaissance wouldn’t quite let him get away from the predators.

On a gusty afternoon with the inevitability of the flock of gulls circling a vacated on-course food court, Tringale was gradually hauled in.

The 34-year-old did however recover from a dip of four bogeys in five holes to play the tougher back nine pretty solidly. He finished with a two-over 72 for a halfway mark at seven-under.

Fitzpatrick and Schauffele gathering

He was still three ahead of fellow Americans Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim at the end, with a group containing the threat of Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele lying just a shot further behind.

But there was  no question that the sooner in the day you were safely in the clubhouse, the better off you were.

For example, Scotland’s Connor Syme shot a one-under 69 to add to his first round par 70 and was 32nd when he finished, at about 2pm. He was tied for 13th by the end of play.

There’s a smattering of quality behind the lead, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton (with a double bogey at the last) are both at two-under.

Rickie Fowler, the 2015 champion at Gullane is looking for an unlikely qualifying place for the Open. After a year and a half of fruitless, sometimes desperate struggles, he is also at two-under.

An even split among the top players

There was an even split of the 14 or the world’s top 15 staying for the weekend and those heading over the Queensferry Crossing.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (+5), Open champion Collin Morikawa (+5), the coming man Will Zalatoris (+5) and No 5 Justin Thomas (a shocking +10) all missed the cut.

Schauffele and Fitzpatrick (both -3) were the best of the top ranked group, and both had the worst of Thursday but the best in the early going on Friday. That seemed marginally the better draw in the end.

Schaffele’s 65 was the best of the day by a shot, from Fitzpatrick’s 66. It more than repaired the slight damage of the American’s 72 on Thursday, which wasn’t that bad anyway, he thought.

“I thought I played well yesterday,” he said. “Putting was very difficult in the wind but because it was coming in and out. As soon as you felt like you had an edge on the putting green, it would blow you off your feet.

“When you’re hitting into the wind, it’s really strange. You’re trying to hit a 140-yard shot at the (short) 6th to go 110 yards, but not too low or high or it’ll be in the wrong place.”

Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, bogeyed his final two holes – the 8th and 9th, both dead into the wind – but he was flowing at six-under for the day before that.

“I was driving the ball well particularly in the wind, putting well. I’d just like to control my irons a bit better in the wind,” he said.

“I spoke to my coach this morning and changed a little thing. Definitely hit them a lot better this morning.”

‘All sorts of scores have won here’

Fitzpatrick lost a play-off here last year, so clearly likes the layout. But he hasn’t a clue what a winning score might be.

“All sorts of scores have won here,” he pointed out. “2019, it was quite windy, the golf course wasn’t that firm. 2020 was just really soft. Last year was a bit firmer and this year is really firm.

“I feel like it’s more of a test this year. The owners have done well to bring in the right people and make it a real test. It’s a decent golf course to come and play in preparation for an Open Championship.”

Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are all on level par and within shouting distance.

