AIG Women’s Open: Scotland’s Louise Duncan looking again at an opportunity of a lifetime

There’s at least one thing exactly the same for Louise Duncan between last year’s AIG Women’s Open breakthrough and this year’s championship.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for her.

The 22-year-old had a dream debut last year at Carnoustie as an amateur, about the top of the leaderboard all weekend culminating in a T10 finish. It meant she got an automatic invitation to this year’s championship at Muirfield.

But she returns as a professional, having taken the leap before last week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. To start her pro journey with the two biggest events in any Scotswoman’s calendar might be intimidating, but Louise jumped at it.

‘Let’s go for it and see how it goes’

“It was a weird one,” she said. “But I thought, `I’ll never have this opportunity again’.

“Not many people get to start their pro careers in the Scottish Open just down the road from their house, then come to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

“I thought, `let’s go for it and see how it goes’. It’s all experience. That’s the main thing.”

Certainly last year’s brilliant performance augurs well, and Louise is trying to find the zone she was in last year.

“Ultimately last year, I went out with no expectations, and just enjoyed it,” she said.

“Dean (Robertson, caddie and college coach) and me had a good laugh. Even if his chat’s mediocre.

“Last week at the Scottish, I didn’t take it in as much as I should have. I’m going to enjoy this week, have a laugh and enjoy it. That’s the key for me. If I enjoy it, I play well.”

Louise could have won £80,000 for her finish last year. But she didn’t care about the money then and is trying to not to focus on it now she’s a professional.

“It’s not sunk in, the fact that if I play well, I can earn some decent money,” she added. “But I haven’t had a pay cheque yet.

“I’m still in the amateur realms of thinking I won’t be making any money. I’ve never thought about money before and I’m going to try to not think about it this week either.”

‘It’s one of the truest links in Scotland’

A thrill for her is to be in the 6.30am group on Thursday, playing with Catriona Matthew after the legend has the honour of the opening tee shot.

“It will be very special, and it might take a bit of focus away from me,” she said. “I just have to play my usual game. The greens will be good and there will be no one to hold us up either. I’m expecting a three hour round!

“A girl from Stirling Uni is a member here, and I came here a couple of times in June. I know it pretty well now.

“It’s one of the truest links in Scotland. You get out of it what you put in. Hit a good one and you’ll get rewarded. If you don’t hit a good shot you get what you deserve, especially in those bunkers.

“Last year was wild. I’ve been going through random thoughts thinking ‘how did that even happen?’

“It’s possible again though. The course set up is nice, it will be windy. I’m from Scotland, I’m used to that. Hopefully it can be a good week.”