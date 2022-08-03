AIG Women’s Open: Scotland’s Louise Duncan looking again at an opportunity of a lifetime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

AIG Women’s Open: Scotland’s Louise Duncan looking again at an opportunity of a lifetime

By Steve Scott
August 3 2022, 2.28pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.36pm
Scotland's Louise Duncan had a brilliant AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie.
There’s at least one thing exactly the same for Louise Duncan between last year’s AIG Women’s Open breakthrough and this year’s championship.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for her.

The 22-year-old had a dream debut last year at Carnoustie as an amateur, about the top of the leaderboard all weekend culminating in a T10 finish. It meant she got an automatic invitation to this year’s championship at Muirfield.

But she returns as a professional, having taken the leap before last week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. To start her pro journey with the two biggest events in any Scotswoman’s calendar might be intimidating, but Louise jumped at it.

‘Let’s go for it and see how it goes’

“It was a weird one,” she said. “But I thought, `I’ll never have this opportunity again’.

“Not many people get to start their pro careers in the Scottish Open just down the road from their house, then come to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

“I thought, `let’s go for it and see how it goes’. It’s all experience. That’s the main thing.”

Certainly last year’s brilliant performance augurs well, and Louise is trying to find the zone she was in last year.

“Ultimately last year, I went out with no expectations, and just enjoyed it,” she said.

“Dean (Robertson, caddie and college coach) and me had a good laugh. Even if his chat’s mediocre.

“Last week at the Scottish, I didn’t take it in as much as I should have. I’m going to enjoy this week, have a laugh and enjoy it. That’s the key for me. If I enjoy it, I play well.”

Louise could have won £80,000 for her finish last year. But she didn’t care about the money then and is trying to not to focus on it now she’s a professional.

“It’s not sunk in, the fact that if I play well, I can earn some decent money,” she added. “But I haven’t had a pay cheque yet.

“I’m still in the amateur realms of thinking I won’t be making any money. I’ve never thought about money before and I’m going to try to not think about it this week either.”

‘It’s one of the truest links in Scotland’

A thrill for her is to be in the 6.30am group on Thursday, playing with Catriona Matthew after the legend has the honour of the opening tee shot.

“It will be very special, and it might take a bit of focus away from me,” she said. “I just have to play my usual game. The greens will be good and there will be no one to hold us up either. I’m expecting a three hour round!

“A girl from Stirling Uni is a member here, and I came here a couple of times in June. I know it pretty well now.

“It’s one of the truest links in Scotland. You get out of it what you put in. Hit a good one and you’ll get rewarded. If you don’t hit a good shot you get what you deserve, especially in those bunkers.

“Last year was wild. I’ve been going through random thoughts thinking ‘how did that even happen?’

“It’s possible again though. The course set up is nice, it will be windy. I’m from Scotland, I’m used to that. Hopefully it can be a good week.”

