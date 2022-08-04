AIG Women’s Open: Scotland’s Louise Duncan stars again with opening 67 at Muirfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Duncan got straight back into her AIG Women’s Open groove at Muirfield and matched her opening round from a year ago.

The 22-year-old Scot is now a professional rather than amateur – although not quite in attitude, she admits.

But that’s the only difference from Carnoustie as she went round in a four-under 67 in the lead group.

Brilliant eagle at 17 puts her two behind Shibuno

Playing with Catriona Matthew, who fittingly hit the first shot of the first women’s event at this venue, Duncan had four birdies and an eagle at 17. Her only two dropped shots came at the sixth and seventh holes.

It left her in second place early on, two behind the 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno. The “Smiling Cinderella” from Japan opened with a brilliant 65 as it seemed early groups would have the advantage of the best conditions.

For Duncan, that meant a particularly early rise.

“It was worth the 4.30am alarm,” she said. “I wouldn’t be happy if it wasn’t worth it. I guess it’s a little deja vu.

“I’m just really happy overall with my game. I hit loads of greens, lots of great putts. I stayed patient as well which led to holing a putt on 17.

“I think the key is I didn’t take it too seriously. I just went out and enjoyed my warm-up. Had a wee chat with Dean (Robertson, her coach and caddie).

“I haven’t had a pay check and still feel like I’m an amateur. Yeah, I’m rolling with the punches and we’ll see where it takes me.”

The highlight was the eagle on 17, hitting a brilliant hybrid from light rough to five feet.

“There was 240 left, something like that,” she said. “There was a wee bit of grass lying behind the ball, so I couldn’t really get the club to the back, so I just tried to chunk it a little bit.

“Obviously I didn’t know where it would bounce, but it looked good as soon as I hit it and it was good.”

‘Inspiring to all the Scottish girls’

Playing with Catriona was also reassuring – she’s been an example and a mentor during Louise’s time in amateur golf.

“She’s really inspiring to all Scottish girls rising through the ranks,” said Louise. “So it was really good to play with her.

“There’s just something calming about playing with other Scottish people in big events.”

Louise looks almost serene when she’s playing as well as this. But she admits there’s a little bit of the fiery redhead going under the calm exterior.

“I’m very guilty of just getting angry at poor shots,” she said. “But they are always going to happen and I keep on telling myself that I am going to hit bad shots. Everyone does.

“Dean’s helped me a lot with that. He’s also introduced a lot of breathing techniques. It sounds weird but I breathed quite well today.

“It helps just keep it relaxed. I get a bit uptight, because I want it so badly.”

Louise Duncan ‘kept it steady’ at Muirfield

Matthew battled to a five-over 76, but enjoyed her morning with the young star, 30 years her junior.

“Louise played great, I think it was out there for the taking this morning,” said the double Solheim Cup captain. “But she kept it very steady. Shot four-under, didn’t get into any trouble and took advantage of the par 5s.

“Last week was a tough first tournament being so close to home for her. I think she said she felt a little more relaxed this week, being further away.

“We have talked and I said you’ve just got to go out there and keep doing what you’re doing.

“Don’t get too caught up in what everyone else does. Your game is good enough, so go out there and try and do it.”