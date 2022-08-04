£2 million Arbroath courthouse community hub project passes planning permission milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The group behind plans to transform Arbroath courthouse into a £2 million community hub has passed another major milestone.

Angus Council has granted planning permission and listed building consent for the multi-purpose conversion of the B-listed former court which closed in 2014.

The C-listed former Guildhall next door is part of the project.

Its ground floor shop units will be brought back into use to help reinvigorate the High Street.

Arbroath Community Courthouse Trust are now carrying out a town centre survey to build links with existing businesses.

Lengthy planning process

In late 2020, ACCT finally secured the landmark building from Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service for the nominal sum of £1.

Trust chairman Angus Roberts said the planning process had taken nine months.

But the group has been buoyed by the turnout at a recent open day.

“It attracted around four hundred visitors, many registering useful comments on how the courthouse could best serve the community as a focus facility for groups and individuals,” said Angus.

And the quest for crucial funding continues.

“The trust is now reviewing the next steps to be taken to progress the project and secure funding to support the necessary alteration and repair work to the existing fabric, both internally and externally,” said Angus.

Multi-purpose provision

There will be no changes to the exterior of the early 19th century Townhouse, or the Guildhall next door.

The Guildry building was built at the same time, replacing an earlier hall on the site dating back to around 1780.

But the years have taken their toll on the external stonework.

And the Guildhall ground floor will require work to restore the original facade of the shops.

In the Townhouse there will be a multi-purpose/heritage display area, Changing Places toilet, office and meeting room at ground level.

And the upper floors of both will include meeting rooms, kitchen facilities, office space and extra toilets.

ACCT say they plan to make the buildings available during the day and evening.

“The development will establish a place where all members of the community can come together in an inclusive environment, support enterprise and provide a focus for culture and heritage,” say the trust.

“The trust see such a facility as contributing to the overall regeneration of our High Street both socially and economically,” Angus added.

Locals will next have a chance to look round the buildings at Doors Open Day in September.