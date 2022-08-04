£2 million Arbroath courthouse community hub project passes planning permission milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£2 million Arbroath courthouse community hub project passes planning permission milestone

By Graham Brown
August 4 2022, 1.07pm
Arbroath court closed in 2014.

The group behind plans to transform Arbroath courthouse into a £2 million community hub has passed another major milestone.

Angus Council has granted planning permission and listed building consent for the multi-purpose conversion of the B-listed former court which closed in 2014.

The C-listed former Guildhall next door is part of the project.

Its ground floor shop units will be brought back into use to help reinvigorate the High Street.

Arbroath Community Courthouse Trust are now carrying out a town centre survey to build links with existing businesses.

Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust
Trustee Harry Simpson (left) and chairman Angus Roberts of Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust. Pic: Paul Reid.

Lengthy planning process

In late 2020, ACCT finally secured the landmark building from Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service for the nominal sum of £1.

Trust chairman Angus Roberts said the planning process had taken nine months.

But the group has been buoyed by the turnout at a recent open day.

“It attracted around four hundred visitors, many registering useful comments on how the courthouse could best serve the community as a focus facility for groups and individuals,” said Angus.

Arbroath courthouse community conversion plan
One of the intricate ceilings in the historic High Street buildings. Pic: Paul Reid.

And the quest for crucial funding continues.

“The trust is now reviewing the next steps to be taken to progress the project and secure funding to support the necessary alteration and repair work to the existing fabric, both internally and externally,” said Angus.

Multi-purpose provision

There will be no changes to the exterior of the early 19th century Townhouse, or the Guildhall next door.

The Guildry building was built at the same time, replacing an earlier hall on the site dating back to around 1780.

But the years have taken their toll on the external stonework.

And the Guildhall ground floor will require work to restore the original facade of the shops.

Arbroath courthouse community hub plans
Designs for the ground floor of the courthouse and Guildhall. Supplied by ACCT.

In the Townhouse there will be a multi-purpose/heritage display area, Changing Places toilet, office and meeting room at ground level.

And the upper floors of both will include meeting rooms, kitchen facilities, office space and extra toilets.

Arbroath courthouse community project
First floor layout plans. Supplied by ACCT.

ACCT say they plan to make the buildings available during the day and evening.

“The development will establish a place where all members of the community can come together in an inclusive environment, support enterprise and provide a focus for culture and heritage,” say the trust.

“The trust see such a facility as contributing to the overall regeneration of our High Street both socially and economically,” Angus added.

Locals will next have a chance to look round the buildings at Doors Open Day in September.

 

