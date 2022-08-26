Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at Blairgowrie

By Steve Scott
August 26 2022, 7.32pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.33pm
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
The Continent of Europe turned around the afternoon singles at Blairgowrie in impressive fashion to take a three-point lead on the first day of the Jacques Leglise Trophy.

The Great Britain & Ireland boys squad had an advantage in six of the eight singles in the early going at Rosemount but Europe’s team turned four of them into comeback wins and the other into a half.

After the morning foursomes were halved 2-2, Europe took the singles 5½ to 2½ and lie three ahead going into today’s second and final day.

Hansson hangs on to beat local hero

New British Boys champion Albert Hansson was one of those who turned his singles around, playing the home club’s 15-year-old star Connor Graham in the anchor singles.

The R&A Junior Open champion had a narrow one-up lead for most of the front nine but couldn’t shake off the tenacious Swede.

Connor’s birdie from just five feet away at the short fifth gave him the lead for a second time. But the local favourite wasn’t able to pull away as the pair began throwing birdies at each other.

Hanson had four in a row from the ninth but only won one of those holes to pull the game back to all-square.

The key was his birdie four at the long 14th, which gave him the lead for the first time.

He also won the short 15th with a par and closed out the match 2 and 1.

Graham had paired successfully with England’s Frank Kennedy for an impressive 3 and 2 foursomes win in the morning, but Kennedy was overwhelmed by the big hitting young Dutchman Thijmen Batens in the singles.

Shiels Donegan’s run of wins ends

GB&I’s other foursomes win came from the Scottish-English combination of Niall Shiels Donegan and Dylan Shaw-Radford.

But while Shaw-Radford won his singles two-up against German Tim Wiedermeyer, the Scot went down to his first matchplay loss for a month to another German, Tom Haberer.

The California-based 17-year-old won all six of his matches for Scotland at the Home Internationals at Downfield last month.

The best comeback of the lot was from France’s Oihan Guillamoundeguy, who trailed Harley Smith for 15 holes before winning the 16th in par and the 18th with birdie three from the heather to claim a full point.

In the Girls’ Junior Vagliano Trophy, the Europeans have a 5½ to 3½ lead over GB&I after a strong rally to halve the foursomes.

Scotland’s Grace Crawford went down to defeat in both her matches, but top-ranked Rosie Bee Kim picked up one and a half points to keep the GB&I girls in the hunt.

The matches concludes with foursomes and a full singles draw on Saturday.

