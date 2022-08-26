Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike

By Ben MacDonald
August 26 2022, 7.37pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.38pm
Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.

A Dundee pensioner has warned many elderly and vulnerable people in the city could die this winter due to the soaring cost of energy.

Lochee residents staged a protest march on Friday as Ofgem confirmed an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap, which will send the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

Jim Elder, 83, from Dundee Pensioners Forum, was among those making his voice heard.

He said: “The energy prices are going to hit some pensioners extremely hard. Some are on basic state pension and will not be able to pay the bills that are coming out.

Protesters outside Lochee Community Larder.

“There are going to be deaths and it’s going to affect the mental health of many who are housebound.

“They have to keep the heating on to keep warm and there’s no way that some will last over the winter.

“Scottish winters last a long time and some are not going to last. It’s just terrible.”

Bills of up to £4,000

Locals walked from the community larder to High Street to take a stand against soaring costs.

Eamonn Custance, 29, a student, fears for the wellbeing of his mum.

He said: “I depend on my student loan. Not only do I fear about what will happen with me but I’m also worried about my mother.

Demonstrators in Lochee.

“She is on the state pension, lives by herself and has problems with her circulation so needs the heating on a lot.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the middle of the winter and she’ll be forced to pay bills up to £4,000.

“I’m concerned for myself, the people I love and how people are going to react to this. Nobody is going to be left untouched by this.”

People ‘on the verge of suicide’

Volunteers from Lochee Community Larder also took part in the march.

Chairperson Samantha Bruce said: “We have quadrupled our figures at the larder.

“I’m one the one who handles the emotional support of our customers and we have had people come in who are at crisis point.

“We’re supposed to be working for the few but now we feel that we are working for many.

I don’t understand why people in Dundee have been forced to be in such a position and something must be done

“People have come to us at breaking point and have said that they are on the verge of suicide and don’t want to live any more.

“I don’t understand why people in Dundee have been forced to be in such a position and something must be done.”

Stewart Fairweather, chairperson of Dundee Trades Union Council – who led the march – told The Courier: “Lochee and other parts of Dundee have a history of being hit hard and there are high levels of poverty in the city.

Stuart Fairweather addresses a crowd on Lochee High Street.

“We don’t think increased energy prices is going to help that, it’s going to have a negative impact on people’s health, mental health and their life in general.

“We feel that there should be a different approach. Houses should have better insulation, energy companies have to be nationalised and in the public hands and there should be an approach that doesn’t see so many Dundonians in poverty.”

