Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark

By Steve Scott
September 1 2022, 3.05pm Updated: September 1 2022, 3.06pm
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.

Thomas Bjorn can’t believe how much Scots moan – but he also marvelled at Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre as they showed their Ryder Cup credentials.

The 2018 European skipper is one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains in Rome next year and was detailed to cast an eye over the two young Scots in the first round of the DP World Tour’s Made In Himmerland event in Denmark.

And they didn’t disappoint. Ferguson, twice a winner in his rookie year on tour, shot an eight-under 63 to share the early lead. MacIntyre, at one of his favourite venues, went round in 65 to share sixth place.

‘We are looking good for the future’

Bjorn, who shot a two-under 69, was suitably impressed with the audition.

“Playing with Ewen and Bob today, if that’s the talent that’s coming through this tour, we are looking pretty good for the future,” he said.

Ferguson has already landed the Commercialbank Qatar Masters and the ISPS Handa World Invitational this year. He clearly isn’t stopping there and Bjorn applauded his confidence.

“Ewen’s in great form and he was impressive today,” said Bjorn. “If that’s the golf that he plays, he is very solid. It doesn’t look as though there are many negatives in his game.

“It looked easy for him today and he never seemed to get in his own way.

“You’ve got to keep pushing. Winning events is the thing that gives you confidence and you’ve got to keep pushing and go on to bigger things and get stronger in your mindset.

“They both have got a lot to learn, but they are doing the right things. You can tell they believe they can do it and that’s an excellent start. I was so impressed.”

‘I just hammered a wedge straight at it’

Ferguson’s highlight was holing out with a wedge from 140 yards for an eagle two on the first – his tenth. That left him sharing the lead with Matthew Southgate and Justin Walters.

“I had an in-between yardage and, because I was playing quite well. I thought I would just hammer a wedge straight at it,” he said of the eagle.

“It was all pretty cool and pretty amazing,” he said. “I just played really good. Didn’t do anything wrong and just enjoyed my golf.”

MacIntyre, looking for a run of form as big events come up on the DP World Tour schedule, also had an eagle, at the eighth.

Ferguson added: “It was the first time I’d played with Thomas. But obviously I’ve played with Bob since I was in nappies, really.

“Thomas was saying he couldn’t believe how much us Scots moan, but I think he matched us pretty well for that today!”

It was a strong morning for the Scottish tour contingent with Grant Forrest and Stephen Gallacher both shooting 66.

