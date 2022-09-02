Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap

By Steve Scott
September 2 2022, 6.02pm Updated: September 2 2022, 6.05pm
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth claimed his second Scottish PGA title 22 years after his first as Paul O’Hara suffered a second-place heartbreak yet again at West Kilbride.

The 46-year-old Mearns Castle pro, twice a winner on the European Tour, won the national title as a rookie pro in 2000 on the Queen’s Course at Gleneagles.

This time he won the Loch Lomond Whiskies-sponsored championship in sudden death over the luckless O’Hara, who finished runner-up for a fourth time in the last seven tries.

Ironically, O’Hara’s sole national title came beating Forsyth in a play-off at Downfield in 2019, but this time the older head prevailed.

‘We got there in the end’

Alastair Forsyth hits to the 18th green during the play off.

Forsyth won at the second play-off hole after the pair had tied on 15-under, Forsyth shooting 68 to O’Hara’s 71, and then claiming the title with a par in extra time.

“We got there in the end,” he said. “This win is probably more satisfying than my first one. Back in 2000, I was up-and-coming and I had my main Tour card.

“This time it was less expected because I’m not playing as much these days. I know my game is good enough but the question is whether it is sharp enough. It was this week.”

That said, Forsyth’s challenge seemed to have vanished when he double-bogeyed the third, having started three behind O’Hara. The Lanarkshire man, the front-runner in the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour Order of Merit, was four ahead of the field playing the front nine.

But Forsyth gradually reeled him in after his poor start, with a birdie at the 5th and a brilliant eagle at the 7th.

“You either let that kind of thing bother you, or you grind it out,” he said.

“It was a strange day. I wasn’t out of it after the third round. But you sometimes think you’re unlikely to catch Paul when he gets his nose in front.

“I actually didn’t look at the scores at all until I saw the board on the 18th and got a pleasant surprise to see I was sharing the lead. I just assumed Paul would be well out in front.

“This is our national championship. It’s the one we all want to win. To do it again is very, very pleasing.”

‘It was not like me at all’

Forsyth’s birdie at 15 put him into the lead but O’Hara, playing in the game behind, immediately replied when he reached the same hole and neither man could force a winning birdie the rest of the day.

O’Hara’s putting stroke let him down in extra-time, missing a chance for birdie at the first. When they returned to the 18th, his par putt from six feet grazed the hole.

“I missed so many putts during the round and it was the same in the play-off,” he said. “I missed a five-footer to win and then a six-footer to keep it going.

“My pace was just miles out. It was not like me at all.”

Craig Lee, last year’s runner-up, closed with a 70 to finish third on 10-under. Graeme Robertson earned the prize for the leading trainee after a 70 gave him fourth on nine-under.

