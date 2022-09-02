Road reopened after crash on Dundee Kingsway near Swallow Roundabout By Bryan Copland September 2 2022, 6.13pm Updated: September 2 2022, 10.19pm 0 The Kingsway between the Swallow Roundabout and Myrekirk. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A90 has been fully reopened after a crash blocked part of the Kingsway in Dundee. The incident – which took place just before 6pm – blocked the northbound carriageway, just after the Swallow Roundabout, heading towards Myrekirk. Police were called to the scene, and one lane was reopened at 6.12pm. The road was then fully cleared and the second lane was reopened at about 8pm. UPDATE❗ ⌚ 18:41#A90 Swallow Roundabout The Northbound carriagewaylane 1 (of 2) is OPEN✅ The carriageway remains restricted after an earlier collision Police are in attendance🚓 Traffic is heavy in the area but coping#TakeCare on approach@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/tiwvBppQjS — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 2, 2022 It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have been contacted for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road Dundee school closures: 6 key questions answered as strike is called off 0 School strikes: What did Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils say? 0 Tayside and Fife school and bin strikes OFF after new pay offer 0 Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault New hazard signs planned for accident blackspot in Dundee's West End 0 Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week? 0 Dundee-born star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon 0 LISTEN: Council strikes latest and a fitting send-off planned for Sophy Mitchell More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment 0 Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… 0 Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects 0 Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts 0 Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road