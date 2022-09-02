Road reopened after crash on Dundee Kingsway near Swallow Roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 has been fully reopened after a crash blocked part of the Kingsway in Dundee.

The incident – which took place just before 6pm – blocked the northbound carriageway, just after the Swallow Roundabout, heading towards Myrekirk.

Police were called to the scene, and one lane was reopened at 6.12pm.

The road was then fully cleared and the second lane was reopened at about 8pm.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 18:41#A90 Swallow Roundabout The Northbound carriageway

lane 1 (of 2) is OPEN✅ The carriageway remains restricted after an earlier collision Police are in attendance🚓 Traffic is heavy in the area but coping#TakeCare on approach@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/tiwvBppQjS — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 2, 2022

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have been contacted for comment.