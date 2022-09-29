Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions

By Steve Scott
September 29 2022, 6.23pm Updated: September 29 2022, 7.02pm
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.

You don’t bring Carnoustie to its knees.

Even in these days of super-athletic golfers and space-age equipment, 63 (by Tommy Fleetwood in 2017, same year Ross Fisher shot 61 at the Old Course) is still the reasonable course record.

Playing off 72 for the Dunhill Links (the 12th is a par five this week, but a par four for Opens) the best in yesterday’s perfect conditions was seven-under 65 for the return-to-form Thomas Pieters.

The bigger names opened in Angus, and maybe Thursday was the best day to get the tough old links.

On Friday winds gusting up to 55mph and heavy rain is expected just after lunchtime, and the field will be on a shotgun start from 8.30am. Carnoustie always being the toughest course at the Dunhill Links, if there’s a real hoolie, it’s not thought as the place to be.

Or is it?

‘When the weather turns, Kingsbarns can be the most difficult’

“When the weather is like this, I feel like Kingsbarns is the easiest course of the rotation,” said Rory McIlroy, who went round Carnoustie in 68.

“But when the weather turns, it can be the most difficult.

“It is exposed and a lot of the greens are on high points out there. Hopefully it’s not too windy and balls don’t start rolling around everywhere. Most importantly we get it all in tomorrow but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Rory won the Amateur Silver Medal at The Open at Carnoustie in 2007 and had a shot to win in 2018, so he has fond memories to share.

“You’re not going to get Carnoustie in easier conditions (than Thursday) so feel like I left a few shots out there,” he added.

“But overall it was decent and you don’t want to try to be chasing going into what looks like really bad weather tomorrow.

“At least I’ve put a red number on the board and I’ve got a few shots to play with.”

‘They were just top drawer today’

Robert MacIntyre matched Rory’s 68, and the Scot admits he’s ‘riding the wave’ after his win in Italy.

“That’s the reason we played France last week, because even after the win, there was so much going on,” he said. “I was thinking about taking a week off there, but I’ve just got to keep going.

“I didn’t hole many putts. I’ve played Carnoustie so many times and to me the greens just get flatter and flatter every time I play!

“I like to see curves, so it’s difficult to see the straight line. I think I don’t read them right. But I hung in there and I took my chances later on.

“But they’re the best set of links greens I’ve ever putted on. I mean, they were just top drawer today.”

The win has relaxed MacIntyre and he’s looking forward to a delayed celebration back home after Sunday.

“I’ve won a golf tournament that had some big names in it and it’s just chilled me out a little bit,” he admitted.

“There’s less stress. I was trying to get to the final Race to Dubai event and secured that now. I’m playing well and controlling my golf ball. But more importantly I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy with everything that’s going on, and the golf shows that.”

Good day for the Scots contingent

It was decent day for a lot of the Scots yesterday with Connor Syme shooting 68 at the Old Course – playing with Ronan Keating – despite a double bogey at the 16th after a visit to the Principal’s Nose bunkers.

David Law, consistent this year, had a good run of four birdies in five holes through the end of the loop that also brought him a 68 at the Old Course.

Both players are well placed for the Race to Dubai finale in the Gulf, which is their big remaining target for the year.

Stephen Gallacher always plays strongly in the Dunhill – he won it 18 years ago now – and had a three-under 69 at Carnoustie. Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay both had 70s on the Old Course.

In the team event, Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham partnered with Finland’s Sami Valimaki for a six-under 66 at Carnoustie, but they were well behind leaders Romain Langasque and Koran businessman Jin Roy Ryu on 14-under.

