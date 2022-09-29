Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You don’t bring Carnoustie to its knees.

Even in these days of super-athletic golfers and space-age equipment, 63 (by Tommy Fleetwood in 2017, same year Ross Fisher shot 61 at the Old Course) is still the reasonable course record.

Playing off 72 for the Dunhill Links (the 12th is a par five this week, but a par four for Opens) the best in yesterday’s perfect conditions was seven-under 65 for the return-to-form Thomas Pieters.

The bigger names opened in Angus, and maybe Thursday was the best day to get the tough old links.

On Friday winds gusting up to 55mph and heavy rain is expected just after lunchtime, and the field will be on a shotgun start from 8.30am. Carnoustie always being the toughest course at the Dunhill Links, if there’s a real hoolie, it’s not thought as the place to be.

Or is it?

‘When the weather turns, Kingsbarns can be the most difficult’

What a drive – @McIlroyRory nearly drives a 409-yard par 4! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6mUlGw33f3 — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (@dunhilllinks) September 29, 2022

“When the weather is like this, I feel like Kingsbarns is the easiest course of the rotation,” said Rory McIlroy, who went round Carnoustie in 68.

“But when the weather turns, it can be the most difficult.

“It is exposed and a lot of the greens are on high points out there. Hopefully it’s not too windy and balls don’t start rolling around everywhere. Most importantly we get it all in tomorrow but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Rory won the Amateur Silver Medal at The Open at Carnoustie in 2007 and had a shot to win in 2018, so he has fond memories to share.

“You’re not going to get Carnoustie in easier conditions (than Thursday) so feel like I left a few shots out there,” he added.

“But overall it was decent and you don’t want to try to be chasing going into what looks like really bad weather tomorrow.

“At least I’ve put a red number on the board and I’ve got a few shots to play with.”

‘They were just top drawer today’

Robert MacIntyre matched Rory’s 68, and the Scot admits he’s ‘riding the wave’ after his win in Italy.

“That’s the reason we played France last week, because even after the win, there was so much going on,” he said. “I was thinking about taking a week off there, but I’ve just got to keep going.

“I didn’t hole many putts. I’ve played Carnoustie so many times and to me the greens just get flatter and flatter every time I play!

“I like to see curves, so it’s difficult to see the straight line. I think I don’t read them right. But I hung in there and I took my chances later on.

“But they’re the best set of links greens I’ve ever putted on. I mean, they were just top drawer today.”

The win has relaxed MacIntyre and he’s looking forward to a delayed celebration back home after Sunday.

“I’ve won a golf tournament that had some big names in it and it’s just chilled me out a little bit,” he admitted.

“There’s less stress. I was trying to get to the final Race to Dubai event and secured that now. I’m playing well and controlling my golf ball. But more importantly I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy with everything that’s going on, and the golf shows that.”

Good day for the Scots contingent

Due to forecast bad weather tomorrow, round two of the #dunhilllinks will have a shotgun start across our three courses for all competitors All players will tee off at 08.30 BST pic.twitter.com/IRIG3RTvKT — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (@dunhilllinks) September 29, 2022

It was decent day for a lot of the Scots yesterday with Connor Syme shooting 68 at the Old Course – playing with Ronan Keating – despite a double bogey at the 16th after a visit to the Principal’s Nose bunkers.

David Law, consistent this year, had a good run of four birdies in five holes through the end of the loop that also brought him a 68 at the Old Course.

Both players are well placed for the Race to Dubai finale in the Gulf, which is their big remaining target for the year.

Stephen Gallacher always plays strongly in the Dunhill – he won it 18 years ago now – and had a three-under 69 at Carnoustie. Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay both had 70s on the Old Course.

In the team event, Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham partnered with Finland’s Sami Valimaki for a six-under 66 at Carnoustie, but they were well behind leaders Romain Langasque and Koran businessman Jin Roy Ryu on 14-under.