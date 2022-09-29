James McPake ‘hopeful’ of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for ‘a number of targets’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has said the club is working hard ahead of Friday’s domestic loan window closing.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager is “hopeful” the Pars will be active in the market ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Peterhead in League 1, McPake revealed that multiple targets have been identified.

“I am hopeful and it is not for the lack of trying,” said McPake.

“The club has been great when I have gone for a good number of targets and players have a decision to make – do they want to come to this club?

Doubts raise doubts

“Sometimes it is not so much the club but the level if you are trying to get them from a higher level.

“We are actively trying but if there are doubts then they are maybe not the right one for us anyway.

The Dunfermline boss added that he is still, even at this late stage, against adding bodies to fill out the squad.

McPake would rather add signings who match the quality of his earlier business – the likes of Kyle Benedictus and Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie.

“We want to bring people in who can enhance this group,” continued McPake.

“We could have signed a lot of players to make the numbers up but it is not what we want to do, we want to add to the quality.

“We will be speaking to another couple of players … but it will not be a disaster if we don’t.”

‘Big scalp’ potential

With or without a new loan signing the Pars manager is expecting a tough challenge.

Peterhead have won just one of their 12 matches so far this season, most recently losing 4-0 to League 2 side Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

McPake expects as much of a challenge from Jim McInally’s men as the previous two home ties.

“I know that they didn’t have a great result on Saturday there,” he said, “but they will view this as a chance to kick-start their season.

“No disrespect, but it would be a big scalp for them to come here and win.

“The players will work as hard as they would do against Falkirk or whoever was coming here.”