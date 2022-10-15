Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to be a habit…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to be a habit…

By Steve Scott
October 15 2022, 9.09am Updated: October 15 2022, 9.10am
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.

Seriously, is no-one else seeing there’s a pattern here?

Scotland should already be in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand even before they have to play the hosts in their final pool game. But instead they need to beat the Black Ferns to avoid going home.

Saturday morning’s 14-12 to Australia might have been the worst of this current series of defeats snatched from the jaws of victory the Scots have been enduring.

Nothing could be worse than a last kick, added-time penalty to lose like last week against Wales, right? Wrong.

12-0 with the elements

They were 12-0 to the good at half-time and it probably should have been more. The windy nature of Whangerei (welcome to New Zealand) unquestionably meant there’d be a balancing in the second half when the Wallaroos had the elements in their favour.

But even allowing for the Australians going ahead, the Scots had a two player advantage at the death. And still they couldn’t make it count.

Scotland have a well-drilled pack to match any in the competition, other than England and France. Sarah Bonar and Emma Wassell have been outstanding in the second row.

Jade Konkel-Roberts is one of the best carriers in world rugby. Caity Mattinson has been a real find at scrum-half.

The scrum and lineout have been superb. But the Scots seem incapable of scoring against a 15×15 situation unless it’s a driving maul.

Both Scots tries came that way this week again. Lana Skeldon would probably have had two tries had the maul not been illegally hauled down the second time and a penalty try given.

Once more, the penalty count was massively lopsided in favour of Scotland. Two red cards resulted.

As an aside, the amount of high-hitting from the Wallaroos worrying illustrates just how little importance the game there is lending towards protection of the head area. The card count was actually generous to the winners.

Coulda, woulda, shoulda, but…

Ball and territory were at a premium for the Scots in the second half but they were still able to force enough pressure to reduce Australia to 13. Yet even two to the good they couldn’t force a winner.

If you take out the England and France games in the Six Nations – they are some away ahead of the pack, even New Zealand – then Scotland might easily have won their last six games against other opposition.

Coulda, woulda, shoulda, okay. But every one of those games has been lost by a single score. The Scots have conceded the crucial points in the final ten minutes in all of them.

The effort, application and desire of the team is not in question. But there comes a time when all these near misses mount up to a definite pattern instead of just rank bad luck.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Rugby

To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
The modern game is far more intensive in impact than that covered by Dr Stewart's study period.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby needs to properly face its brain injury crisis and…
Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022
Howe of Fife Rugby Club U16s seek sponsorship as they launch 'community service' fundraiser…
Head coach Bryan Easson and captain Rachel Malcolm will lead Scotland in New Zealand.
Scotland Women select most experienced squad ever for Rugby World Cup finals
Hamish Watson (left) was injured in training last week.
Hamish Watson out after injury scare as Rory Hutchison starts at 15 in Scotland's…
Gregor Townsend put a very positive spin on Scotland A's second half struggles in Santiago.
Scots' mixed display in Santiago will only be useful well down the road
Damien Hoyland bagged a hat-trick in Santiago as Scotland A beat Chile.
Chile 5 Scotland A 45: Scots cruise to win in Santiago, but slump in…
Scotland A captain Luke Crosbie.
Luke Crosbie leads a Scotland A team full of capped players against Chile in…

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented