WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross

By Alan Rowan
October 15 2022, 9.11am
Following the river.
Following the river.

Autumn is the best time of year for woodland walks, the season when the palette of the leaves is at its broadest and they start gently dropping to create a soft, multi-coloured carpet.

Perthshire is Big Tree Country, part of the legacy of Scone-born seed collector David Douglas who travelled the world in the 1800s looking for new species to introduce to Scotland, and this well-signed circuit around Crieff presents plenty of variety as it dips in and out of various woodlands.

The Glenturret Distillery on the edge of the town is a handy starting point. A wooden bridge over the burn sets you on the path, which takes an almost immediate sharp turn uphill to stay high above the water as it meanders downstream.

It emerges on the busy A85: cross carefully to the pavement opposite and walk south to the black metal gates of MacRosty Park. Surfaced tracks wend their way through the park towards the bandstand, then round to cross the Turret Burn by the wooden footbridge.

The route goes left to exit the park with another road crossing to reach the start of the path signed Lady Mary’s Walk. This runs along the riverbank in the shade of mature trees before turning to follow the line of the River Earn.

This section of the walk was named after Lady Mary Murray, whose family were local landowners in the early 1900s. The narrow path clings closely to the water at first but once beyond a small sandy beach area, it opens out to a magnificent avenue amongst ancient giants of oak and beech.

Lady Mary’s Walk.

There are plenty of bench seats along the way to stop for a rest and watch the river roll by while drinking in the peaceful surroundings. The seats are engraved with poems, but time and weather have made some of the writings hard to read.

All too soon the riverside path ends, and a track heads uphill to the right and a signed junction. A few steps to the right and it’s time to head through a gate on the left which heads into another section of woodland.

The path climbs uphill amidst the bracken taking a few twists and turns and passing through a couple of gates with the views opening out to the south. A final wooden gate opens on to a track – turn right and walk along another wooded corridor and passing over Laggan Hill.

Passage through old viaduct.

Leave the track at the next signed junction, taking a sharp left uphill and then drop beside a wall and along a field edge (grass track). Just before reaching the farm entrance, turn right, then left through a gate in the high hedge to enter a cattle field.

The beasts paid me little attention as I stuck to the hedge line by the trees before crossing the field at a core path signpost. This led down to a gate in the fence and on to an overgrown path behind houses and out to the road.

Ben Chonzie through the trees.

Once across the A85 once again, I swung left on a track which led uphill past allotments and field edges before dropping to the distillery.

Lady Mary's Walk.

ROUTE

1.     From distillery car park, head towards shop and cross wooden footbridge. Follow path left for short distance then turn sharp right uphill by bench.

2.     Follow path through woods above river, ignoring left turn, to eventually emerge at main road. Cross to pavement and head left to reach entrance to MacRosty Park.

3.     Keep right down steps and again at round flowerbed to cross bridge. Turn left in front of bandstand and follow path as it curves right.

4.     Turn left before Turret Burn and follow path to bridge. Cross and take path to road, go straight across on to path signed Lady Mary’s Walk.

5.     Pass between old rail viaduct pillars and follow path as it curves alongside river. After passing small sandy beach area, head uphill and turn left to merge with wider tree-lined avenue.

6.     When riverside path ends, head right on track. Turn right again at signed junction then go left (signed for Crieff via Laggan Hill) through gate and take narrow path which goes uphill through two more wooden gates to reach junction.

7.     Turn right on track which weaves its way across Laggan Hill until reaching next signed junction.

8.     Turn left uphill (signed for Turretbank Road) and go through metal gate, then follow path downhill through trees then field edge towards farm.

9.     Turn right on to track, then left by gate in hedge into cattle field. Walk along top edge until spotting marker post, then turn left down field to gate in fence.

10.  Go through on to path behind houses, overgrown at first, which comes out on minor road. Turn left to reach main road, cross carefully to road opposite.

11.  Turn left on signed track, then right into trees and follow path along edge of allotments and fields high above distillery to emerge on minor road. Turn right, then right again to distillery.

INFORMATION

Distance: 8.5km/5.3miles

Ascent: 235m/770ft

Time: 2-3 hours

Grading: Delightful circuit for all ages and abilities on network of woodland paths and tracks and minor roads. Some pavement walking beside main road and two crossings which need care. Can be muddy in places and there are exposed tree roots, good footwear recommended. Route goes through field with cattle – dogs under tight control.

Start/finish: Glenturret Distillery, Crieff (Grid ref: NN 856234).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 52 (Pitlochry & Crieff); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 47.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Pitlochry iCentre, 22 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5BX (Tel 01796 472215).

Public transport: Regular bus service to Crieff (No.15).

 

