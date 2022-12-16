Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham named in GB&I squad for 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham named in GB&I squad for 2023 Walker Cup at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
December 16 2022, 1.11pm Updated: December 16 2022, 1.12pm
Blairgowrie's Connor Graham has a chance to be the youngest player in Walker Cup history.

Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham has been named in the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad to play the US at St Andrews in September.

The R&A’s selectors, led by captain Stuart Wilson, have announced a squad of 19 including the 16-year-old. Connor, who won the R&A Junior Open at Monifieth in July, is in his first senior GB&I squad having been capped twice at Boys’ level.

If selected for the matches to play on the Old Course on September 2 and 3, Connor will be the youngest-ever player in the 101-year history of the Walker Cup.

GB&I is aiming to win back the trophy after narrowly losing 14-12 to the United States of America at Seminole last year.

‘The players can get to grips with the Old Course’

Wilson won the Amateur championship on the Old Course in 2004 and played in a winning Walker Cup side himself. He is now managing secretary at Blairgowie.

“We have selected a talented group of players who are key to our preparations for the Walker Cup,” he said. “They share our determination to win back the trophy from the United States of America.

“We will be getting together in St Andrews so that the players can really get to grips with the Old Course,” he added. “The players can understand its subtleties and learn from those individuals who have vast experience of the links.

“Our aim is to select a team which will give us the best chance of winning the match next year. In that regard, we will continue to monitor the players’ performances in amateur events over the coming months and provide them with support and advice.

“There is also still time for golfers not included in the squad to play their way into our plans. We will be keeping a close eye on their results too.”

A meteoric rise through the ranks

How the Graham boys from Blairgowrie took Scottish golf by storm

Connor – whose elder brother Gregor (19) is also a Scotland international – first came to prominence in 2021 when he reached the semi-finals of the Men’s Scottish Amateur Championship at just 14.

This season he had a top ten finish at the St Andrews Links Trophy, was runner-up in the Lytham Trophy and beat a field of the best under-16s in the world at Monifieth.

He later played for GB&I Boys for the second time in the Jacques Leglise Trophy at his home club.

Nairn’s Calum Scott, whose elder brother Sandy played in the Walker Cup twice, is the only other Scot named in initial 19-strong squad.

The final team of ten will be named in August.

The squad: James Ashfield (21, Delamere Forest), Josh Berry (17, Doncaster), Barclay Brown (21, Hallamshire), Archie Davies (21, Carlisle), Aaron Edwards-hill (Chlemsford), High Foley (Royal Dublin), Connor Graham (Blairgowrie), John Gough (Beaconsfield), Josh Hill (Trump International Dubai), Frank Kennedy (Trump National Jupiter), Matthew McClean (Malone), Robert Moran (Castle), Liam Nolan (Galway), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Dylan Shaw-Radford (Huddersfield), Calum Scott (Nairn), Harley Smith (The Rayleigh Club), Tyler Weaver (Bury St Edmunds).

