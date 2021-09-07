Turkey v Scotland U/21s: Where to watch European Championships qualifier as Dundee, United and St Johnstone stars aim to play key roles

Scotland’s young guns take on Turkey this afternoon as they begin their qualifiers for the 2023 U/21 European Championships.

Scott Gemmill’s side are aiming to be the first Scotland team to qualify for the tournament, to be held in Romania and Georgia, since 1994.

Due to Turkey’s red-list travel status, English-based players are unable to join the squad due to quarantine rules.

A number of locally-based players have been named in the squad making the clash of particular interest to fans of Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone.

Dundee’s battling midfielder Max Anderson could be in line for his international debut after ‘outstanding’ displays in the Premiership and in The Dees’ Championship play-off success.

Likewise, fellow Dundonian Chris Mochrie’s attacking performances in United’s League Cup campaign and loan stint at Montrose have earned him a call-up.

The 20 and 18-year-olds, respectively, could earn their first caps this afternoon.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has also been called up and could make his bow, while attacker Glenn Middleton is in line to earn his 17th U/21 cap.

Who else is in the squad?

This U/21 squad contains a number of SPFL regulars, including Hibs’ Josh Doig and James Scott, Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay, Ben Williamson of Livingston and Partick’s Zak Rudden.

The full squad:

Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone)

Harry Stone (Partick Thistle)

Lewis Budinauckas (Rangers)

Josh Doig (Hibernian)

Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle)

Adam Montgomery (Celtic)

Dane Murray (Celtic)

Stephen Welsh (Celtic)

Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical)

Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)

Stephen Kelly (Rangers)

Dean Campbell (Aberdeen)

Chris Mochrie (Dundee United)

Max Anderson (Dundee)

Ben Williamson (Livingston)

Daniel Mackay (Hibernian)

Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic)

Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone)

Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle)

James Scott (Hibernian)

Ewan Urain (Athletic Club Bilbao)

Where and when is the game?

The game is being held at the Bursa Buyuksehir Stadium, Bursa. The near-44,000 capacity stadium is the home of Bursaspor of the Süper Lig.

Kick off time is 5.30pm (Tuesday September 7).

Can I watch it on TV?

Yes, the match is being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel: Sky channel 115; Virgin Media, Freeview channel 108.

What about online?

If you can’t get to a TV, the game will be streamed online, thanks to the BBC.

Simply head over to the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sports Scotland home page to watch coverage.