James McPake on sticking with Dunfermline ‘tombola’ and why he might need to start fining his vice-captain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said he will continue to stick by the methods that have taken Dunfermline to a commanding lead at the top of League One.

With second-place Falkirk in Scottish Cup action this weekend, the Pars have the chance to extend the gap at the top of the league to 11 with a trip to Peterhead.

The Dunfermline manager said that everyone had come through Tuesday night’s win over the Bairns but joked about fining vice-captain Chris Hamilton for again going down for treatment.

The boyhood Par is often one of those on the receiving end of opposition challenges, but he gives as good as he gets.

Team tombola

McPake said that he will continue to pick 11 players for each specific game and not stick with a winning team for the sake of it.

“We have had one league loss all season and I wouldn’t like to count how many changes that we have made when they have not even been forced,” said McPake.

He added that he has sympathy for the likes of Robbie Mahon, who has had limited game time, but pointed to recent standout Kane Ritchie-Hosler as an example.

“He came in, started a couple of games but was taken back out,” added the Pars boss.

“Now he is back in and looking great. We will assess it and get everything in the tombola later and pick a team!”

The only Dunfermline player missing is Aaron Comrie who McPake hopes to have back in training next week.

Joe Chalmers has recovered from a slight rib issue and the manager confirmed Hamilton will make it despite taking a sore one versus Falkirk.

“Everybody else is good,” added McPake.

“Hammy needs treatment every week, we are going to start fining him or whatever!

‘You need those players’

“But seriously, he puts himself in horrible positions, he takes hits and it is a job that is overlooked at times – breaking up play.

“We sometimes look at how well people play football and move the ball about.

“Hammy can do that but there is another side to his game which is the reason that he picks the knocks up.

“You need those players in your team, he was excellent again.”

McPake is aware of the opportunity and the threat of Saturday’s opponents Peterhead who are fighting for League One survival.

FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond between Dunfermline fans and players https://t.co/6QiAyafwtQ pic.twitter.com/AusdmMnpIA — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 9, 2023

He will not allow the Pars players to get ahead of themselves.

“If we start looking at quarter to five on a Saturday that’s when you can come unstuck,” said McPake.