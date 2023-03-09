James McPake on sticking with Dunfermline ‘tombola’ and why he might need to start fining his vice-captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake on sticking with Dunfermline ‘tombola’ and why he might need to start fining his vice-captain

By Craig Cairns
March 9 2023, 5.59pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.04pm
James McPake joked about the amount of treatment Chris Hamilton receives. Images: SNS.
James McPake joked about the amount of treatment Chris Hamilton receives. Images: SNS.

James McPake said he will continue to stick by the methods that have taken Dunfermline to a commanding lead at the top of League One.

With second-place Falkirk in Scottish Cup action this weekend, the Pars have the chance to extend the gap at the top of the league to 11 with a trip to Peterhead.

The Dunfermline manager said that everyone had come through Tuesday night’s win over the Bairns but joked about fining vice-captain Chris Hamilton for again going down for treatment.

The players celebrate Breen’s opener versus Falkirk. Image: SNS.

The boyhood Par is often one of those on the receiving end of opposition challenges, but he gives as good as he gets.

Team tombola

McPake said that he will continue to pick 11 players for each specific game and not stick with a winning team for the sake of it.

“We have had one league loss all season and I wouldn’t like to count how many changes that we have made when they have not even been forced,” said McPake.

He added that he has sympathy for the likes of Robbie Mahon, who has had limited game time, but pointed to recent standout Kane Ritchie-Hosler as an example.

Ritchie-Hosler has impressed recently. Image: Craig Brown.

“He came in, started a couple of games but was taken back out,” added the Pars boss.

“Now he is back in and looking great. We will assess it and get everything in the tombola later and pick a team!”

The only Dunfermline player missing is Aaron Comrie who McPake hopes to have back in training next week.

Joe Chalmers has recovered from a slight rib issue and the manager confirmed Hamilton will make it despite taking a sore one versus Falkirk.

“Everybody else is good,” added McPake.

“Hammy needs treatment every week, we are going to start fining him or whatever!

‘You need those players’

“But seriously, he puts himself in horrible positions, he takes hits and it is a job that is overlooked at times – breaking up play.

McPake following Tuesday’s win. Image: SNS.

“We sometimes look at how well people play football and move the ball about.

“Hammy can do that but there is another side to his game which is the reason that he picks the knocks up.

“You need those players in your team, he was excellent again.”

McPake is aware of the opportunity and the threat of Saturday’s opponents Peterhead who are fighting for League One survival.

He will not allow the Pars players to get ahead of themselves.

“If we start looking at quarter to five on a Saturday that’s when you can come unstuck,” said McPake.

