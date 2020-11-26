Diego Maradona: Dundee hero Claudio Caniggia salutes close friend in poignant social media tributes

Dundee hero Claudio Caniggia has paid a poignant tribute to close friend Diego Maradona in the wake of his death at the age of 60.

The football world is in mourning after the passing of Argentina’s World Cup-winning legend, regarded by many as the greatest player in the history of the game.

Caniggia, his former international strike partner, saluted Maradona on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m devastated by the news, he was my brother of the soul.

“I hope you know how to understand, I have no words right now. I just want to tell your family that I’m accompanying you in this pain.”

The ex-Dee ace – who almost convinced his superstar pal to pull on a dark blue shirt – later uploaded several images on Instagram of the pair together.

A nation mourns for Diego

Maradona suffered a fatal heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires just three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina following his death.

His old club Napoli – where he was instrumental in two Serie A title triumphs – say they are considering naming the San Paolo Stadium in tribute to their greatest ever player.

The Italian giants tweeted: “Always in our hearts. Ciao, Diego.”

Brazil legend Pele said: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend.

“There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Tributes from fellow football greats

Barcelona and Argentina genius Lionel Messi – the heir to Maradona’s throne – added: “A very sad day for all Argentines and for football.

“He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

“I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter: “Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world farewells to an eternal genius.

“One of the best ever, an unmatched magician. Leaves too soon but leaves a boundless legacy and a void that will never be filled. RIP.

“You will never be forgotten.”