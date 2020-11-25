Diego Maradona dies aged 60: Tributes flood in for Argentina legend who led country to World Cup glory

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died aged 60.

The Argentina and Napoli legend reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Minute’s silences will be held at all this week’s European football matches in Maradona’s memory.

Messages have flooded in for the footballer from across the globe, with the likes of Pele, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Maradona had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

Dr Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said he had shown signs of improvement after a successful operation three weeks ago.

He said Maradona “laughed” and “grabbed my hand” just a day after he had the procedure.

“Diego is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery,” Luque said, addressing reporters at the clinic’s door.

“He has an excellent post-operative period, the laboratory parameters even improved.

“The first impression is it is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate.”

Maradona led his home country to World Cup victory in Mexico in 1986 and transformed the fortunes of Italian side Napoli forever after arriving in the country in 1984.

He played for Argentina across four World Cup competitions in total, also leading them to the final of the 1990 tournament.

Maradona gained infamy for his “Hand of God’’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, after pushing the ball into the net with his hand.

He followed it up by scoring what is often dubbed the “goal of the century” in the same game.

At club level he also enjoyed spells at Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Sevilla, and managed the Argentinian national team from 2008 until 2010.

On Wednesday, the AFA tweeted: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

“You will always be in our hearts.”

During his seven-year spell at Napoli he won two Serie A titles.

Maradona’s legacy in Italy’s top league led to him being dubbed the “God of Naples”, and his cultural impact is still felt there to this day.

A candle-lit vigil was quickly established beneath a mural of the sports star in the city following the news of his death.

Luigi de Magistris, the Mayor of Naples, has called for the San Paolo Stadium to be renamed in honour of the Argentinian.

Intitoliamo lo Stadio San Paolo a Diego Armando Maradona!!! — Luigi de Magistris (@demagistris) November 25, 2020

Following his death, his old club Napoli tweeted: “Always in our hearts. Ciao, Diego.”

Brazil legend Pele, another football great, said: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend.

“There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Always in our hearts 💙 Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qUyc5BJ1OD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020

A true great of the game. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020

A genius of his art. A master of our game. One of the all-time greats. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SRsFhnGrlX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

I just got My hand back. #RIPMaradona — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 25, 2020

Later in his career, Maradona was never far from controversy.

His international playing career ended in shame when he failed a drugs test at the 1994 World Cup in the US.

He was also banned from football for a time in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine.

His turbulent life was the subject of a Bafta-nominated documentary by Asif Kapadia in 2019, which brought previously unseen footage from his spell in Naples into the public sphere for the first time.

The director said: “Can’t quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process.

“He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.”