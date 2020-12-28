Dundee hat-trick hero Osman Sow says focus is already on ‘huge game’ against Alloa after Queens victory

Hat-trick hero Osman Sow says Dundee have already forgotten the weekend’s 3-1 victory over Queen of the South as they switch focus completely to Alloa on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the press with the matchball tucked under his arm, Sow insisted the win in Dumfries would mean nothing if the Dark Blues don’t make it six points from six when the Wasps visit Dens Park in midweek.

The Swede moved onto four goals for the campaign, equalling his best season tally since 2016 when leading the line for Henan Jianye.

That was after firing in 11 goals for Hearts in the Premiership and earning his £1 million move to the Chinese club.

However, Sow isn’t interested in personal goal tallies and wants only to improve Dundee’s league position by picking up much-needed wins.

“I thought we did well and it was important to get back to winning ways after what happened against Dunfermline,” he said.

“Of course it’s good to get the hat-trick – it’s my job to score goals. I’ve never scored one in Scotland before.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is points. We did our job on Saturday and now we start preparing for Alloa.

“We know this win means nothing if we don’t go and perform on Tuesday against Alloa.”

Week by week Sow has shown improvements as he regains match fitness following recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon at the start of the year while at Dundee United.

In the last two weeks he’s begun adding goals and looking more like the frontman who made his name at Tynecastle.

A simple header broke the deadlock at Palmerston as he held off Willie Gibson to nod into the top corner from Charlie Adam’s corner delivery.

From there, the Dark Blues rarely looked in trouble despite deteriorating weather conditions.

Sow almost added a second minutes afterwards as he got on the end of some sharp forward play from Danny Mullen but saw his finish kept out by Queens goalie Rohan Ferguson.

On 21 minutes he got that second thanks to some slack defending by the home side.

A fluffed clearance saw Mullen scamper through on goal only to be stopped by the onrushing Ferguson outside the area.

However, the ball fell to Sow 20 yards out who found the net at the second attempt after Ayo Obileye stopped his first effort.

Dundee were looking dangerous with every attack at this point but had to be alert in their own area with Liam Fontaine and Lee Ashcroft required on a number of occasions to defend their box.

Heading into the second half, the wind and rain intensified and chances became more difficult for the visitors playing into the wind.

They did, though, seal the points through Sow once more. Fontaine’s long throw was eventually touched on by Mullen to find Sow at the far post for a tap-in.

Dominating the contest at 3-0 up, it was inevitable thoughts would turn to what happened in a similar situation against Dunfermline the week previously.

However, Dee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton was on hand to make a big save from Queens midfielder Dan Pybus with 12 minutes to go, turning the low finish wide of the post.

The keeper, though, was beaten on 84 minutes with a big assist from the wind sending Connor Shields’ cross into the far corner.

There was to be no repeat of the Pars collapse this time as Dundee earned their first away win of the Championship campaign.

And Sow hopes the Dark Blues can follow the victory up with another at home to Alloa on Tuesday night.

“Hopefully, we can go on a run now but one game at a time,” he added.

“We are now four games unbeaten with a couple of draws – now we need to win the next game. Hopefully, we can start a run.

“Alloa is a huge game for us.

“It’s the biggest game of the season for us because it’s now all we focus on. We’ll be doing everything we can to win.”