Dundee’s trip to Dunfermline postponed after positive Covid-19 case in the Pars’ camp

Dundee’s trip to face Dunfermline next week has been called off due to a positive coronavirus case in the Fife club’s camp.

The same case had previously called off the Pars’ derby clash at Raith Rovers, which was due to be played tonight, and has now led to the postponement of the Dark Blues’ visit to East End Park on Tuesday night.

Dundee said: “The SPFL have confirmed that our match against Dunfermline which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 9 March has been postponed.

“This comes after Dunfermline unfortunately suffered a transmission of Covid into their football bubble this week.”

Dunfermline had informed the SPFL they could not fulfil the Raith fixture at Stark’s Park due to multiple players having to self isolate, leaving the Pars with insufficient numbers.

Hampden chiefs are investigating the circumstances leading to the postponements.

In a statement, the SPFL said: “Friday’s Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park has been postponed after Dunfermline informed the SPFL they could not fulfil the fixture.

“Dunfermline have informed the SPFL that they have had a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“The club has been liaising with the Scottish FA, the Elite Sport Clinical Advisory Group and Test and Protect to establish whether any other players or staff will need to self-isolate.

“Dunfermline have now informed the SPFL that, following conclusion of that process and due to the number of players now self-isolating, they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

“As a result, and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL has postponed the fixture pending an investigation into the circumstances leading to the postponement.

“The SPFL will continue to liaise with Dunfermline Athletic in the coming days.”

Dunfermline added: “DAFC can confirm that following last Saturday’s match (against Queen of the South) our club has unfortunately suffered a transmission of Covid-19 into our football bubble.

“Since the weekend we have cooperated fully with the respective authorities to determine fully the extent of the transmission and the individuals who are deemed to be affected.

“As a consequence, we are sadly not in a position to fulfil our fixture against Raith Rovers.

“No further comment will be made on this matter in order to respect the privacy of the individuals affected, and we wish them and their families well.”