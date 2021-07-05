Kelty Hearts will not pursue a loan swoop for Dundee teenager Ewan Murray — despite boss Kevin Thomson lavishing praise on the highly-rated left-back.

The 16-year-old has been training with Kelty during pre-season after Dee boss James McPake tipped off his former Dens Park teammate, Thomson, about the youngster’s availability.

However, Thomson believes the rough and tumble of life in League 2 may be too much for the defender at this moment in time, despite making it clear that he sees a bright future for Murray.

“Ewan has gone back to Dundee,” Thomson told Courier Sport. “We had a look at him through Jazza [James McPake] and he did really well. He got better with every training session.

“But I felt he was maybe a little light for League 2.”

Murray signed a three-year deal with the Dark Blues on his birthday last November and is considered a precocious talent by the Dee coaching staff.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for Dundee but scored in a pre-season friendly against Peterhead last year when he was still just 15 — before being named man of the match.

“Ewan performed really well and I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the next 12 to 18 months, he is out on loan in the lower leagues and doing well against some good players,” added Thomson.

“We’ll see where that takes him and he’s one we’ll be keeping an eye on.”

Thomson has already added ex-Dee defender Jordon Forster to his ranks this close season, while Joe Cardle, Andy Black, Jamie Barjonas, Reis Peggie, Alfie Agyeman and Botti Biabi have also arrived during a brisk summer of business.

However, Thomson — who will make his dugout bow in senior management when Dundee United visit on Premier Sports Cup duty this Friday night — remain in the market for reinforcements.

“I think we are still one or two short,” added the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder. “We are working hard behind the scenes to bring more in and, if we can do that, then we’ll be delighted with the group.

“The loan market will be fruitful for us — I’m sure every manager feels the same in the lower leagues — but it’s a little bit of an unknown at the moment because you don’t know who will be allowed out and what level they want.

“We’ll just need to be patient, adapt and cross that bridge when we come to it.”