Dundee confirm capture of former Celtic and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan

Dundee have confirmed the signing of striker Cillian Sheridan on a two-year deal.

The Courier revealed last night the Republic of Ireland international was set to put pen to paper at Dens Park after training with the club.

That makes him James McPake’s fifth signing of the summer following the Dark Blues’ promotion to the Premiership.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Cillian Sheridan #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/3jYfHUr09Q pic.twitter.com/TwKPGbjHkM — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 19, 2021

Sheridan returns to Scotland after an eight-year absence having played for clubs all around the globe.

That included leading the line for Cypriot champions APOEL in the Champions League group stage in 2014 against Barcelona, PSG and Ajax.

Sheridan was a free agent after leaving Polish side Wisla Plock last season.

Since emerging at Celtic in 2007, the 32-year-old has featured for Motherwell, Plymouth, St Johnstone, CSKA Sofia, Kilmarnock, APOEL, Omonia, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Wellington Phoenix, Ironi Kiryat Shmona and Wisla Plock.

He has also been capped three times by Ireland, the last coming in 2010.