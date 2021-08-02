Makeshift backline, resilience and Charlie Adam: 3 things we learned from Dundee’s enthralling draw with St Mirren

Dundee kicked off their Premiership comeback with a clash full of goals, entertainment and controversy.

They ended the match with 10 men but came away with a point in an end-to-end contest at home to St Mirren.

The final outcome could have gone either way. It is fallen champions Celtic at Parkhead next.

But what did we learn from the 2-2 draw with the Buddies?

Resilience

This Dundee side is not one that will go away easily.

After conceding with St Mirren’s first effort of the match, Dees would be forgiven for their minds drifting back to last season’s opening game at Tynecastle.

The goal was a harsh early lesson that Premiership football is a significant step up from the Championship.

And although the backline looked shaky at times when the Buddies pushed forward with Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main causing problems, they kept themselves in the game.

That paid off with a strong end to the half where they picked up corner after corner, eventually getting the goal from a Paul McMullan delivery.

Then came the dodgy penalty decision that could have rocked them. The Dark Blues shrugged that off to score a fine equaliser through Jason Cummings.

Next knock-back was a red card for Max Anderson. His wild challenge ended a very promising Premiership debut for the youngster and Dundee were up against it.

No subs left and two out-and-out strikers on the pitch, the 10-man Dark Blues kept St Mirren at bay with their tight four at the back and three in midfield.

On Saturday there were multiple opportunities to crumble but Dundee stood up strong.

Charlie Adam

Dundee’s last 20 games has seen them win promotion, earn a place in the League Cup knockouts and get their Premiership campaign off to a steady start.

Throughout that run we’ve seen that their talismanic captain doesn’t always have to be the star man for the Dark Blues to thrive.

That was the case again on Saturday.

From the way Adam sprinted out onto the pitch – leaving his team-mates in his wake – it was clear this match meant a great deal to the skipper.

He made his mark on the game, no doubt, in forcing the own goal and was a constant physical presence in the middle of the park.

However, the good thing for Dundee these days is they don’t need to rely on him to put in a Roy of the Rovers performance to pick up a good result.

Standouts for Dundee were goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, Jordan Marshall, Paul McGowan, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

Adam will have his moments but the beauty of this squad is they have plenty others who can have theirs too.

Backline

In the second tier last season, Dundee conceded the third highest goals in the entire division.

Their defence has evolved over the past year with the additions of Saturday’s Man of the Match Adam Legzdins and Liam Fontaine coming in.

Then there was another new face in Ryan Sweeney coming off the bench in the first half on Saturday.

But it was a sore examination of Premiership defending for the Dark Blues with Brophy and Main causing real trouble.

On top of that, the Covid issues from the week previously meant it was a makeshift backline.

Neither Marshall, Sweeney nor Jordan McGhee had trained all week. McGhee is now nominally a midfielder, too.

Christie Elliott had to be replaced and pushed McGhee from centre-back to right-back, Sweeney coming on in central defence.

The new man added plenty against the physicality of Main and Brophy and, though he’s short of match fitness, showed up well.

There may be a few goals conceded this term by the newly-promoted side but it’s unlikely they’ll be as easily breached as the early stages of last season.

